Chamber music returns to Esquimalt with new season of Township Classics

Township Classics opens with Beethoven’s Serenade Opus 8 and Dohnanyi’s Serenade Opus 10

World class chamber music returns to Esquimalt Sept. 30 with the start of the 2018-2019 Township Classics. The season opens with Beethoven’s Serenade Opus 8 and Dohnanyi’s Serenade Opus 10 performed by Gwen Thompson, violin, Lee Duckles, cello, and Yariv Aloni, viola.

As it enters its fifth season, Township Classics has become an annual favourite of classical music audiences in Esquimalt and beyond. Just one of the programmes presented by Esquimalt’s Township Community Arts Council, the chamber concerts fund the Youth Mentorship Program, which provides individualized learning programmes for young musicians under the guidance of professional musicians.

Performed in the beautiful Wardroom at CFB Esquimalt, the monthly concerts present intimate and unique evenings of wonderful chamber music with the Pacific Ocean as the backdrop. A full list of performances and dates can be found at townshiparts.org.

Concerts are at 7 pm. Tickets are $20 and are available (cash or cheque only) at the Sharkz Store 1244 Esquimalt Rd. The Wardroom is located at 1586 Esquimalt Rd. Parking is available on site.

Gwen Thompson-Robinow is a classical violinist, author and recipient of the Order of Canada. She has been a classical violinist for more than 50 years and has many friends within the music community who support her enthusiasm to teach and perform. She has lived in Esquimalt since 2006 and is on the Board of the Township Community Arts Council. Her passion is performing, teaching and nurturing young musicians and thus the Township Classics was born. The concerts fund the Youth Mentorship Program which provides young instrumentalists and singers with mentorships and opportunities to broaden their musical experience.

Township Community Arts Council promotes the arts and culture in Esquimalt. Now in its fifth year, the volunteer run TCAC brings annual events such as Music in the Park, the Esquimalt Arts Festival, Artists in Residence, and Township Classics, all for the enjoyment of locals and visitors from beyond Esquimalt’s borders.

Concerts are on the last Sunday of each month until Feb. 24, 2019.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
