Cheeky British stand-up coming to UVic

That signature Jimmy Carr laugh will be out in full force when he visits Victoria with the Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits World Tour on May 22.

Carr, a British comedian, has gathered together a selection of his “very best jokes” for the tour, along with new material, for what is being billed as the “ultimate comedy show.” Known for his deadpan observational, somewhat cheeky, occasionally dark humour, Carr can elicit as much shock as laughter from an audience, as can be found in his 2016 Netflix special Funny Business.

Carr is a much beloved stand-up star with nine sell-out tours to his credit, playing nearly 2,000 shows to over two million people across four continents, including 12 performances at Montreal’s Just for Laughs festival. He’s a recipient of the 2006 British Comedy Award for Best Live Stand-Up Tour and was nominated for the Perrier Award in 2002.

In Britain, he is also well known as a game show host, heading up the shows Distraction and Your Face or Mine?. He’s also a regular fixture at roasts, especially in England but also in the United States for the Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe.

Tickets for the show at the University of Victoria’s Farquhar Auditorium can be purchased online at tickets.uvic.ca. The show is recommended 14+.

– Monday Magazine staff