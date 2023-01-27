Choose your own adventure: Things to do for Valentine’s Day in Victoria

Here’s our list of things to do this Valentine’s Day based off what mood you want to set

As with many holidays, it’s usually best to plan ahead for Valentine’s Day.

Whether you’re in a relationship or single, it’s a day that can mean what you want it to mean. There are different types of intentions you can set. Maybe you want to do something romantic. Maybe you’re the type who can never sit still and want something adventurous. Or maybe you want to focus on self-care or spending time with loved ones.

No matter what your mood or relationship status is, here are some Valentine’s Day suggestions in Victoria so you can get planning and make it one to remember.

Something relaxing for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to splurge on some pampering. Have a sauna dropped off to you from South Island Sauna rentals, or relax into bliss at Ritual Nordic Spa’s sauna, steam, and plunge pool. Or how about Victoria’s only ocean-front spa at the Oak Bay Beach Hotel Boathouse? Spa guests can upgrade to use their mineral pools with an oceanside view for an extra $30 on top of a spa service. Pair with a romantic walk somewhere scenic like Clover Point, Saxe Point, or a candle-lit dinner.

Something adventurous

If your love language is adventure, get your heart rate up with a polar ocean dip – it’ll give you an excuse to get cozy by the fire afterward. Or take a swing at Horror Mini Golf and Ping Pong at Haunted Manor, which offers local craft beer and cider before and after the course.

Something naughty

Have a laugh and pour your heart out with a naughty Valentine’s Paint Pour at Darcy’s Westshore on Feb. 13. With the cheeky “kiss” and “blow” techniques, you and a partner will make an 8×10-inch creation and some fun memories. Tickets are $45 at eventbrite.ca. For a sultry night in, check out Intamo Pleasure Boutique or Victoria Classic Lingerie.

Something light-hearted

If you’re looking for something fun to do on Valentine’s Day, Valentine’s Speakeasy at Victoria Event Centre is sure to be a swinging good time. Join prohibition-era dance band Capital City Syncopators and blues artist Bill Johnson for a night of upbeat music, card games, swing dance and cocktails. Cover is $10 at the door.

Something classy

Nothing says classy like dinner at a jazz club. For $35, you can see NYC’s Emily Braden perform with Oliver Swain and Ashley Wey for an evening of hot swing and heart-melting ballads at Hermann’s Jazz Club. Tickets are available at hermannsjazz.com. Or, opt for a nice night out at your favourite special-occasion restaurant – don’t forget to make your reservations.

