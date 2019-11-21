The Magic of Christmas lights up Butchart Gardens from Dec. 1 until Jan. 6. (Twitter/Destination Greater Victoria)

Christmas events set to begin across Greater Victoria

Lights, parades, gingerbread and more are coming to down until the new year

December is just around the corner, and throughout Greater Victoria holiday events are lining up. Lights, trees, parades, symphonies and more can be expected from now until the new year.

On Thursday Nov. 21, the 28th annual Festival of Trees is starting at the Bay Centre at 1150 Douglas St. Local businesses will display their specially-designed Christmas trees to compete for a people’s choice award, all to raise funds for the BC Children’s Hospital. The event runs until Jan. 6.

Going on now is the 11th annual Habitat for Humanity Victoria Gingerbread showcase. Professional and amateur bakers have put hundreds of hours into edible pieces of art. While judges have already voted on their favourites, the people’s choice award will still need to be tallied. All donations will go the the Habitat for Humanity Victoria branch. The event is at the Parkside Hotel and Spa at 810 Humboldt St. until Jan. 5.

PHOTOS: 11th annual Gingerbread Showcase comes to Victoria

It’s not the Christmas season with the sugar plum fairy; from Nov. 29-Dec. 1 the Ukrainian Shumka Dancers and the Victoria Symphony are performing The Nutcracker at the Royal Theatre at 805 Broughton St. Tickets can be purchased online at dancevictoria.com .

On Nov. 30 is the 38th annual Island Farms Santa’s Light Parade. Events begin at Centennial Square at 4 p.m. before the parade begins at 5 p.m. at Government and Belleville Streets. Following the parade, Santa Claus himself will hand out free cookies and milk as the lights turn on at Centennial square at 7 p.m.

On Dec. 1 the magic will begin at the Butchart Gardens at 800 Benvenuto Ave. The season will kick off at 5 p.m. in front of the rose garden when the flip of a single switch will illuminate thousands of lights throughout the gardens. From then on people can enjoy the illuminated landscapes alongside Christmas carols, gingerbread cookies, hot chocolate and more until Jan. 6.

ALSO READ: Massive holiday light village coming to downtown Victoria

On Dec. 5 the B.C. Legislature will also take place in Christmas cheer; at 6 p.m. the Legislature will don its famous red and green decor, and participate in the lighting of the provincial Christmas tree. Music and seasonal treats will be available indoors afterwards.

On Dec. 13 the first annual Lights of Wonder holiday light village will open up in Centennial Square. The Downtown Victoria Business Association invested into a magical transformation of the square which will see lights, vendors, performances and more. The event is free and runs in the evening from Dec. 13-30.

