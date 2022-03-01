Claremont musical theatre students bring Wizard of Oz to Saanich theatre

Performances occur from March 2 to 5 and March 9 to 12, two matinees available

The cast of the Wizard of Oz is set to perform in early March at Claremont Secondary School in Saanich. (Photo courtesy of Chelsea Giordano)

It’s time to return to the Ridge Playhouse at Claremont secondary school, where musical theatre students are gearing up to perform a highly entertaining rendition of the Wizard of Oz.

Under newly updated provincial guidelines, 50 per cent attendance per performance will be allowed.

“We are so glad we will have an audience again and allow our students to shine,” said teacher and director, Colin Plant. “We’re hopeful that people will join in and celebrate the energy, enthusiasm, and talents of the cast, crew and orchestra of over 75 students in grades 9 to 12.”

Maia Niedjalski, a Grade 12 student playing the role of Oz, said musical theatre has been a staple for her throughout her years at Claremont.

“I think one of the main reasons I have come back year after year is because of the friendships that you make by being a part of something,” she said. “The experience you get from being in a class like this one, with all of these amazing people with such diverse skills, really gives you an opportunity to connect and learn from those around you.”

The classic tale sees Dorothy Gale and her dog, Toto, swept away from their home to the colourful and vibrant land of Oz.

To find their way back home, they must embark on a journey to the Emerald City, where the Wizard of Oz resides. On the way, they become accompanied by a scarecrow who wants a brain, a tin man who wants a heart, and a cowardly lion who seeks courage.

Performances are scheduled March 2 to 5 and March 9 to 12 at 7 p.m., with the March 5 and 12 dates offering a 1 p.m. show.

In-person tickets range from $12 to $16 and livestream tickets are $25 plus a service fee. To purchase tickets call 250-658-6672 or click on the Wizard of Oz link at claremont.sd63.bc.ca.

