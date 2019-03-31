Clockwise, Oliver, Matthew, Jessica and Hayden all have roles in Four Seasons upcoming stage performance of Willy Wonka the musical, playing April 12, 13, 19 and 20 at Claremont’s Ridge Theatre. (Submitted)

Claremont production of Willy Wonka a family affair

Broadmead family performing six roles in Willy Wonka

Four Seasons’ latest stage production is so family oriented, most scenes for its newest showing will feature at least two members from an acting family, if not more.

The local musical theatre troupe is performing six showings of Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka at Claremont’s Ridge Playhouse April 12 and 13, and then April 19 and 20. In the cast from Broadmead are four members of the Paxman family, which has been a lot of fun, said mom Jessica Paxman, a veteran of half dozen Four Seasons shows. (It’s not the only family as all three members of the West Shore’s Newton family are also in the cast, with Sarah Newton playing Willy Wonka.)

READ MORE: Hear all four seasons in one this spring with Jersey Boys

“It’s a lot of fun, it’s certainly a family affair and we’re all enjoying it,” Jessica said. There’s actually six members of the Paxman family, with two more little ones at rehearsal but who are still in waiting for their Four Seasons debuts.

Jessica plays Mrs. Bucket, while her partner Matt Paxman plays the Candy Man, 12-year-old Oliver plays James while younger brother Hayden, 10, plays Grandpa George. Both boys double as Oompa Loompas. Matt actually played Augustus Gloop in Four Seasons’ Willy Wonka about 25 years ago.

For Hayden, who’s in Grade 5, playing an intergenerational role as Grandpa George is actually one the most comedic parts of the musical, Jessica said.

“Of the four grandparents in bed, three know each other as Grade 5 students and only one is actually old enough to be a grandparent.”

For Oliver, meanwhile, it’s an acting debut and a chance to get comfortable with performing at Claremont, where he’ll likely be starting Grade 9 in two years with hopes of studying in the theatrical program.

Longtime members of Four Seasons Musical Theatre Nikole Crooks and Chantelle Morneau are the co-directors of the show. Kevin Frye is the musical director as the play features the same songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder, with songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley. Mirella Standbridge leads the set building team.

It likely won’t be the last performance that sees four Paxmans on stage together. Four Seasons is performing Roald Dahl’s Matilda in the fall, and Jessica believes there’s enough interest that they’ll be returning.

As a parent, one of the trickiest challenges is to let the kids do the learning themselves, Jessica said.

“I try to leave the coaching to [the directors], I have to stop myself and let the directors tell them,” she said. “I do take notes from the director, bring them home and I explain ‘it’s on behalf of the director.’”

Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka runs April 12, 7 p.m., April 13, 2 and 7 p.m., April 19, 7 p.m., April 20, 2 and 7 p.m., at Claremont’s The Ridge Theatre. Tickets for adults are $20, children are $12, with family passes for $60 (two adults, two children) online at victoriaticket.ca or at the door.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Louis Armstrong-inspired blues will dazzle the crowd in Oak Bay

Just Posted

Louis Armstrong-inspired blues will dazzle the crowd in Oak Bay

Blues for Eric April benefit show with Patrick Boyle and the Hot Four expected to sell out

Palm Court Light Orchestra and Oak Bay High students perform two concerts

In celebration of MGM Studio’s 50th anniversary

UVic varsity women charge down Gorge to win prestigious Brown Cup regatta

Spectators line bridges to watch rivalry between UVic, UBC

Five being inducted into the Victoria Auto Racing Hall of Fame

Induction ceremony set for April 6 under the grandstands of the Western Speedway

‘A gift to the house:’ Oak Bay family united with history, original window of historic home

Historic advocate and volunteer unites grandparent’s home with original stained glass window

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Crews fighting 250-hectare wildfire near Kamloops

The blaze near Neskonlith Lake is the second burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre

Advocacy group says budget will make Saanich less affordable

Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria says budget undermines housing affordability

ICBC claims to move out of courtroom as of April 1

The reforms take effect on Monday, in addition a new injury cap on pain and suffering payouts

Gerald Butts provides notes, texts to justice committee on SNC-Lavalin

This in response to material filed last week by former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Saanich says it cannot comment on pot projects

Some of the projects were under jurisdiction of the Agricultural Land Commission

Saying business model is “financially unsustainable,” the CWHL is folding

A record-175,000 fans tuned in to watch the Clarkson Cup finale in Toronto

Most Read