Claremont Secondary’s year-long drama class will perform TRAP, a thrilling play by Stephen Gregg, virtually from April 14-17 at 7 p.m. (Image courtesy Colin Plant)

Claremont Secondary’s year-long drama class will perform TRAP, a thrilling play by Stephen Gregg, virtually from April 14-17 at 7 p.m. (Image courtesy Colin Plant)

Claremont’s drama students to ‘TRAP’ audience’s attention with thrilling virtual performances

Grade 9-12 drama class will perform via livestream from April 14-17

Ever wondered what might cause the entire audience at a play to collectively fall unconscious? Find out April 14-17 at 7 p.m. when Claremont Secondary’s drama students perform the thrilling, documentary-style play, TRAP, via livestream.

The school’s year-long drama class, comprised of 22 students in Grades 9-12, has been preparing to perform the “meta-theatrical play” about a group of fictional high school students, who are performing a play when their entire audience is knocked out and – through interviews with witnesses, first responders and investigators – the peculiar series of events becomes clear, explained drama teacher Colin Plant.

READ ALSO: The show goes on virtually for Claremont’s annual musical

“(Even) if you’ve seen a lot of theatre, you’ve never seen a play like this,” he said.

Plant selected TRAP, written by Stephen Gregg, for students to perform this year because the script allows actors to be well-spaced and requires little physical contact. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the four performances will be virtual and no audience will be permitted in the auditorium. The cast and crew will use lighting and multiple cameras to simulate a documentary performance live on-screen, all while wearing masks and following public health orders.

This year has given “a new meaning to ‘the show must go on,’” he said.

Claremont’s annual spring musical was also performed via livestream in March and was well-supported by the community, so Plant and the performers are hopeful this play will be a hit too, as audiences await the twist ending.

Grade 12 student Noah Gallant is disappointed his eighth and final show as a high school student won’t be performed for a live audience but is grateful for the chance to put on the play at all.

READ ALSO: Saanich residents invited ‘under the sea’ for a student production of The Little Mermaid

“What we have is better than nothing,” said the teen, who plays a caring but dim firefighter named Ephrain Salas, who’s convinced something paranormal knocked the audience out.

Claremont’s Ridge Playhouse is where Gallant fell in love with theatre and while saying goodbye with an audience-free performance will be bittersweet, he “wouldn’t trade this for the world.”

Plant noted the students have been so resilient during a difficult year and it lifted his spirits to be able to work alongside such “talented and passionate kids.” He’s looking forward to seeing how much they’ve “evolved as performers” when they hit the stage on opening night.

To register to watch a live performance, visit claremont.sd63.bc.ca. Tickets are $10 per household. TRAP is not recommended for young children as some themes may be somewhat scary.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Arts and cultureDistrict of SaanichTheatre

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. singer hits world’s lowest female note after ‘ridiculous’ ordeal to set record

Just Posted

Greater Victoria Lions drop off the first toy delivery to Victoria General Hospital on March 30. (Photo courtesy Lin McPhee)
Lions stock the toy cupboard for young patients at Victoria General Hospital

Smile for a Child campaign runs to May 31

A walk for autism awareness. (Black Press Media file photo)
COLUMN: Autism acceptance, not autism awareness

Elizabeth Sparling is the mother of a 24-year-old son with Autism Spectrum Disorder

Claremont Secondary’s year-long drama class will perform TRAP, a thrilling play by Stephen Gregg, virtually from April 14-17 at 7 p.m. (Image courtesy Colin Plant)
Claremont’s drama students to ‘TRAP’ audience’s attention with thrilling virtual performances

Grade 9-12 drama class will perform via livestream from April 14-17

Eli, left, Brent, Lindsay and Ava Wilson. (Photo courtesy of Lindsay Wilson)
West Shore families share experience in raising a child with autism

Two families reveal some parallels, but circumstances are different for everyone

Kit Thornton, chief aquarist at the Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea, plays with Wanda, the female Giant Pacific octopus currently residing at the centre. The centre will release Wanda back into the wild next month. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
An octopus named Wanda will soon say goodbye to Sidney

Wanda’s personality is ‘complete opposite’ of previous octopus named after Dr. Bonnie Henry

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
1,262 more COVID-19 infections in B.C. Friday, 9,574 active cases

Province’s mass vaccination reaches one million people

Organ donation form from BC Transplant. (BC Transplant)
POLL: Have you registered as an organ donor?

They number 1.5 million strong and growing. But their numbers still fall… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of April 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

As of Saturday, April 10, people born in 1961 are the latest to be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. (Black Press files)
B.C. residents age 60+ can now register to get their COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine registration is now open to people born in 1961 or earlier

A new saline gargle test, made in B.C., will soon be replacing COVID-19 nasal swab tests for kids. (PHSA screenshot)
Take-home COVID-19 tests available for some B.C. students who fall ill at school

BC Children’s Hospital plans to provide 1,200 kits to Vancouver district schools this April

Ruming Jiang and his dog Chiu Chiu are doing fine following a brush with hypothermia that saw several people work together to get them out of the Fraser River near Langley’s Derby Reach Park on March 25, 2021 (Special to the Advance Times)
Man finds men who rescued him from drowning in B.C.’s Fraser River

A grateful Ruming Jiang says he will thank them again, this time in person when the pandemic ends

Tyson Ginter, 7, is proud of his latest Hot Wheels he recently received by Quesnel RCMP Const. Matt Joyce. (Photo submitted)
B.C. Mountie handing out toy cars to light up children’s faces

‘A lot of times it will be the only interaction they have with the police,’ says Const. Matt Joyce

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam speaks during a technical briefing on the COVID pandemic in Canada, Friday, January 15, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s ICUs see near-record of COVID-19 patients last week as variant cases double

Last week, Canadian hospitals treated an average of 2,500 patients with COVID-19, daily, up 7% from the previous week

Librarian Katie Burns with the Fraser Valley Regional Libraries poses for a photo in Chilliwack on June 18, 2019. Monday, April 12, 2021 is Library Workers’ Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 11 to 17

Library Workers Day, That Sucks! Day, and Wear Your Pyjamas to Work Day are all coming up this week

Most Read