Lead guitarist Mario Parente performs as Lindsay Buckingham with Fleetwood Mac tribute band Dreams. They’ll play a twin bill with Rod Stewart tribute act Rod & the Mods on Monday, Oct. 28 at the McPherson Playhouse. Photo courtesy Keith Clark Photography

Classic rock twin bill features the music of Fleetwood Mac and Rod Stewart

Dreams joins Rod & the Mods for Oct. 28 tribute show at the McPherson Playhouse in Victoria

An entertaining double bill awaits audience members at the McPherson Playhouse Oct. 28, as Dreams, the ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute show, joins forces with Brent Stewart’s’ Rod & the Mods tribute to Rod Stewart.

If you haven’t seen Fleetwood Mac in person, you’ll be amazed how close Dreams performs the legendary band’s original material. And likewise, Brent Stewart has put together one of the most authentic Rod Stewart tribute acts around.

READ ALSO: The pool is going to the dogs at West Shore Parks and Recreation

Taken together, this is a show that will have you hearkening back to the days of arena rock and remembering when you couldn’t wait for their next album to hit record stores.

Tickets are $49, available online at rmts.bc.ca, by phone at 250-386-6121 or in person at the Royal or McPherson theatre box offices.


editor@mondaymag.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Season opener: Blue Bridge launches with a spoof of Hitchcock classic
Next story
Patrick Boyle and UVic jazz group gear up for final Blues for Eric fundraiser

Just Posted

No fowl play: Quadra Street chicken coop catches fire

Backyard fire destroys coop, damages nearby shrubs and vehicles

Mushroom poisoning on the rise, warns BC Centre for Disease Control

Poison Control received 201 calls so far in 2019

Eagle strike takes out power in Oak Bay

Bird strikes rare on south Island, says BC Hydro

Son found not criminally responsible in death of mother on Salt Spring Island

Martin Galen Vandenberg stated voices told him to kill her or unspeakable acts would occur

Victoria Royals to honour Canadian Forces families during November games

Special rates available for military members with valid ID

VIDEO: Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel to come to Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, along with her trusty lifeguard Rusty, will be performing a variety of tricks daily

California wildfires erupt in LA, burn in wine country

Nearly 200,000 people under evacuation orders after fire that broke out last week in Sonoma County

Secondary home rules are killing family farms, B.C. protesters say

B.C. Liberals demand changes to NDP agriculture restrictions

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Vancouver Island expert offers practical advice on mushroom gathering

Mushroom fest organizer shares tips, safety advice for would-be mycologists

Weather balloon from California rescued near Campbell River

Search led rescuers to remote wilderness on Quadra Island

B.C. family rescues beaver trapped in a hole

Other hikers had been offering sticks to the beaver in an attempt to coax it out

COLUMN: Priorities in a divided province following 2019 election

Black Press Media columnist Frank Bucholtz on the fallout for B.C.

Trump draws boos when introduced to crowd at World Series

Chants of “Lock him up!” broke out in some sections

Most Read