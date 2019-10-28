Classic rock twin bill features the music of Fleetwood Mac and Rod Stewart

An entertaining double bill awaits audience members at the McPherson Playhouse Oct. 28, as Dreams, the ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute show, joins forces with Brent Stewart’s’ Rod & the Mods tribute to Rod Stewart.
If you haven’t seen Fleetwood Mac in person, you’ll be amazed how close Dreams performs the legendary band’s original material. And likewise, Brent Stewart has put together one of the most authentic Rod Stewart tribute acts around.
Taken together, this is a show that will have you hearkening back to the days of arena rock and remembering when you couldn’t wait for their next album to hit record stores.
Tickets are $49, available online at rmts.bc.ca, by phone at 250-386-6121 or in person at the Royal or McPherson theatre box offices.
