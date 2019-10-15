Coast Collective ready to Raise the Roof with Langford art auction

Coast Collective Art Centre hosts an ‘art-ragous fundraiser’ for Raise the Roof this week.
This annual event is a social evening and dance featuring live music from the Katzenjammers, light refreshments and a silent auction, with items from local artists and businesses.
The fundraiser is Friday, Oct 18 at the Royal Canadian Legion, 761 Station Rd., Langford. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., event starts at 7:30 p.m., and music goes from 8 to 11 p.m.
Tickets are $20 available at coastcollective.ca, call 250-391-5522, or visit our gallery and gift shop at 103-318 Wale Road, Colwood, from Wednesday to Sunday, 11am to 5pm.
c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter