‘Indigo Daydream’ by Len Collins is among the artworks on auction at the Raise the Roof event. (Courtesy Coast Collective)

Coast Collective ready to Raise the Roof with Langford art auction

The fundraiser is Friday, Oct 18 at the Royal Canadian Legion on Station Road

Coast Collective Art Centre hosts an ‘art-ragous fundraiser’ for Raise the Roof this week.

This annual event is a social evening and dance featuring live music from the Katzenjammers, light refreshments and a silent auction, with items from local artists and businesses.

The fundraiser is Friday, Oct 18 at the Royal Canadian Legion, 761 Station Rd., Langford. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., event starts at 7:30 p.m., and music goes from 8 to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $20 available at coastcollective.ca, call 250-391-5522, or visit our gallery and gift shop at 103-318 Wale Road, Colwood, from Wednesday to Sunday, 11am to 5pm.

RELATED: Haunting imagery sandwiched between colourful exhibits at Coast Collective in October


'Arbutus Walk' by Linda Anderson is among the artworks on auction at the Raise the Roof event. (Courtesy Coast Collective)

