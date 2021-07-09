Colwood parks alive with music Friday nights

Herm Williams Park is one of several locations for Colwood Music in the Park, a series of live concerts that run on Friday evenings throughout July and August. (Photo courtesy of City of Colwood)

Listening to live music in the midst of one of Colwood’s beautiful parks is a great way to share an enjoyable evening with family and friends.

The City of Colwood is hosting a new feature, Colwood Music in the Park, at various parks throughout the summer to bring the community together for live music and food in an idyllic setting.

The events, which begin Friday, July 9, will run every Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. through Aug. 27.

Daniel Cook & the Radiators get it started on July 9 at Herm Williams Park, with Kattia’s Kitchen Authentic Mexican Cuisine as the food vendor. BackBeat the Band performs at that location on July 23 and Aug. 20. Other performers and food vendors at Colwood Creek Park on July 16, July 30, Aug. 13 and Aug. 27, and at Colwood City Hall on Aug. 13 are still being finalized. Visit https://www.colwood.ca/ for more details as they become available.

According to Colwood’s website, performances will align with the BC Restart Plan to bring people back together safely, with proceeds supporting various non-profit initiatives such as the Westshore Skatepark Coalition.

In addition to being a place for youth to play, the Westshore Skatepark will create a space where youth can be themselves, let their guard down, disconnect from unhealthy habits and reconnect to active, social outdoor activity, the website noted.

The Westshore Skateboard Coalition has made considerable progress during the past several years. A site has been secured at West Shore Parks and Recreation, a design has been selected with community engagement and municipal support.

Although the City of Colwood has allocated close to $100,000 for the construction of the skatepark, more funding is needed.

