Comedian brings Stupid Ed tour to Victoria

By Nicole Crescenzi, contributor

If you’re looking for a unique spin on comedy, check out the upcoming show from Vancouver-based comedian Ed Hill.

“My goal at first was just to make people laugh, but now it is to be authentic,” Hill said. “My shows are not just jokes – that’s never been my style. I’m introspective and candid about struggles, fears and relationships.”

Much of Hill’s content comes from his experience growing up as a Taiwanese-Canadian and the intersection of those two cultures.

His first comedy special, Candy & Smiley, which is now available on Amazon Prime and Apple TV, explores the relationship he has with his parents, who chose the names Candy and Smiley when they immigrated to Canada when Hill was 10 years old. In 2021, The special was named Top-15 Comedy Specials of 2021 by Paste Magazine and Best of 2021 by NPR Radio.

Hill’s new and upcoming tour, titled Stupid Ed will run in Canada as a prequel to the filming of his second comedy special, and off-off Broadway residency in New York City (meaning it will be playing at venues with less than 200 seats).

Stupid Ed looks further at self acceptance, with a particular emphasis on the relationships with the women in Hill’s life. In it, he reflects on how Taiwan was like his father — in that it helped give him existence — while Canada is like his mother, a place that nurtured him and taught him values.

“The title comes from a time my wife and I were looking at photo album, at pictures where I was a goth as a teen,” Hill said. “My dad came up behind us and said ‘Stupid Ed,’ but that’s really his way of accepting me. In Taiwanese culture you don’t come out directly and say it.”

Hill has always been involved in the arts; he’s a classically trained pianist and also worked for years as a DJ.

He tried his hand at comedy while attending UBC and SFU, and found it to be a novel way to self-reflect and discuss difficult topics with a bit of levity.

Catch Stupid Ed in Victoria on Jan. 13, 2023 at the Duke Saloon at 502 Discovery St. in Victoria from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.com or kingedhill.com.

