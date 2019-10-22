A fictitious male stripper troupe, played by a cast of some of Canada’s best improvisational comedians, returns to the McPherson Playhouse on Nov. 8. (Courtesy Comic Strippers)

Comic Strippers bare not quite all in the bid for almost-sexy hilarity

Unscripted show comes to Victoria Nov. 8

A fictitious male stripper troupe, played by a cast of some of Canada’s best improvisational comedians, return to the McPherson Playhouse next month.

Semi-undressed and completely unscripted, The Comic Strippers take off their shirts and take on your suggestions to create a whole new genre of comedy. The 19+ show promises no extreme nudity, just extreme hilarity.

The show stars standup comedian Roman Danylo, a veteran of Comedy Inc. who has also appeared on Just For Laughs and The Debaters; Ken Lawson of the Canadian sitcom Health Nutz; David Milchard an internet sensation with more than 50 million hits for his YouTube videos “Convos With My 2 Year Old”; and Chris Casillan, an improv comedy veteran with Vancouver Theatre Sports and a Canadian Comedy Award winner with his sketch comedy group Canadian Content.

The Comic Strippers perform on Nov. 8, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $44.50 or $39.50 each for groups of six or more and can be purchased at the McPherson Box Office, by phone at 250-386-6121 or online at rmts.bc.ca.

Visit thecomicstrippers.com for a taste of the show.

READ ALSO: Royal and McPherson Society pleads its case to Victoria council


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Island’s first international burlesque festival coming to Victoria

Just Posted

Fairway Gorge Paddle Club outrigger relay race raises money for men’s health

Annual Movember event returns, all proceeds will go to B.C. Cancer and Island Prostate Centre

Halloween roundup: Bonfires, fireworks and haunted houses

Events in Victoria, Esquimalt, Oak Bay, Saanich, Saanich Peninsula and Sooke

Canadian Conservation Corp offers free nine-month adventure

Adventure program targets those aged 18 to 30

Clear skies and wind ahead for Tuesday

Plus a look ahead at the week

City of Victoria considers proposed senior rental development

The Mount St. Angela’s complex aims to include affordable rental units

In the news: Liberals eke out a win, but will need NDP, Green support to pass bills

Conservatives say they are ready if Trudeau should falter

Second young woman dies after rollover crash near Williams Lake

‘Someone’s going to get her heart, which is awesome, because she has the best heart in the world’

Google searches for ‘how to vote’ surge on Election Day

Interest spikes despite social media campaign by Elections Canada

Union says Western Forest Products refuses to budge from ‘unreasonable concessions’

According to a press release, both parties met on Oct. 16, 18, 19, and 20.

Alberta man pleads guilty, fined for hunting without a licence in North Island

It’s the responsibility of each hunter or angler to know whether they are considered a B.C. Resident.

Alcohol a possible factor in crash that killed 17-year-old girl near Williams Lake

A pickup truck left the road and rolled over on Highway 20 on the weekend

B.C. woman must pay $1,000 after unleashed dog bites another

Owner should never have left Bibi unattended, tribunal member wrote

Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s mural defaced in Edmonton

The eyes on the portrait were blacked out

App designed to help cut waste and grocery bills

Food security advocates say addressing poverty is ultimate key

Most Read