Comic Strippers bare not quite all in the bid for almost-sexy hilarity

A fictitious male stripper troupe, played by a cast of some of Canada’s best improvisational comedians, return to the McPherson Playhouse next month.

Semi-undressed and completely unscripted, The Comic Strippers take off their shirts and take on your suggestions to create a whole new genre of comedy. The 19+ show promises no extreme nudity, just extreme hilarity.

The show stars standup comedian Roman Danylo, a veteran of Comedy Inc. who has also appeared on Just For Laughs and The Debaters; Ken Lawson of the Canadian sitcom Health Nutz; David Milchard an internet sensation with more than 50 million hits for his YouTube videos “Convos With My 2 Year Old”; and Chris Casillan, an improv comedy veteran with Vancouver Theatre Sports and a Canadian Comedy Award winner with his sketch comedy group Canadian Content.

The Comic Strippers perform on Nov. 8, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $44.50 or $39.50 each for groups of six or more and can be purchased at the McPherson Box Office, by phone at 250-386-6121 or online at rmts.bc.ca.

Visit thecomicstrippers.com for a taste of the show.

