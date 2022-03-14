COMING UP: Family fun and outdoor events in Greater Victoria

Orcas: Our Shared Future exhibition continues at the Royal B.C. Museum until March 31. Special orca-inspired events are happening during spring break. (Courtesy Royal B.C. Museum)

As the winter winds recede, residents of Greater Victoria can look forward to a number of activities and events, including some taking place during schools’ spring break.

Here’s a brief listing of some of those happenings around the region.

Victoria Model Railway Club Open House: March 18 to 31

Located beside the Northern Reflections store in Tillicum Centre, the club’s display will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Club members will be on hand to answer questions about their layout, as well as any model railroad questions in general.

Royal B.C. Museum March break activities: March 14 to 27

The city’s beloved museum features series of special hands-on learning events exploring the animals among us. Animals of the Sea is set for March 14 an 18, Animals of the Land runs March 15 and 19, and Animals of the Air is slated for March 16 and 20. All of the sessions start at noon and are included with admission to the museum.

Other ticketed special events include the premiere of The Last Glaciers documentary at the IMAX Victoria theatre on March 22 (multiple showtimes); Museum After Hours: Orcas! on March 24 (7 to 8:30 p.m.) with special guests and activities, and Penguin Party, March 26 and 27 at the 2 p.m. screening of Antarctica at the IMAX – a special package including popcorn, slushy, a plush penguin and more is available.

Also don’t forget that the museum’s Orcas: Our Shared Future exhibit ends its extended run March 31.

Spring Equinox Indigenous Market: March 26

Fernwood Neighbourhood Resource Group’s Indigenous Market at William Stevenson Park runs from from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It showcases the work of artists from all over Turtle Island in celebration of the spring equinox, while bringing together friends and the public and uplifting the beautifully gifted community of artists. Merchandise includes beaded earrings, silver jewelry, art, wood carvings, crocheted pieces, medicines, apparel and more.

Visions in Wood Woodworkers Guild Show and Sale: March 30 to April 18

The guild’s Nine Lives edition of their bi-annual show and sale will showcase art, furniture, accent pieces and smaller crafts made by local craftspeople, with an emphasis on local wood at the Cedar Hill Arts Centre (3220 Cedar Hill Rd.) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Large paintings from Susan Baker and notably large cat-themed woodwork give this show its cat theme.

“As the veil of COVID appears to be lifting with restrictions lessening, we are thrilled to be back for this in-person event,” said guild president Neil Bosdet in a release. “We truly hope many will be able to visit the show and be inspired themselves.”

Ukraine Fundraiser Bake Sale: April 9

The Social Committee of 14 Erskine Lane in View Royal is hosting a bake sale of cookies, muffins, tarts, squares and loaves from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with all proceeds from sales and a donation box to be given to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Victoria. Sales for the indoor event are cash-only.

“We all live in this townhouse complex and are a group of nine wonderful ladies who enjoy organizing all different kinds of events. We wanted to do something to help!” organizer Sylvia May said in an email.

ALSO READ: Sooke set for suite of summer events

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

railwaysWest Shore