CONCERT: Bryan Adams continues rockin’ the hits

The kids, young and old alike, will get to rock when Bryan Adams returns to town for a concert focused on the songs that made the Canadian an international superstar.

The Canadian stretch of The Ultimate Tour kicks off in Victoria at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Tuesday, June 5, before heading out for stops across the nation through June and July. The tour is in support of Adams’ latest greatest hits compilation, Ultimate, which also features two new tracks, “Ultimate Love” and “Please Stay.”

Adams, who started his career in Vancouver, last visited Victoria for the 2015 Reckless anniversary tour, and is back with a set that is promised to include enormous hits from his nearly 40 years of recording, such as “Cuts Like a Knife,” “Heaven,” “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You,” and “Summer of ’69.”

After all these years performing sold-out stadium shows throughout the world, Adams is still known as an energetic performer with a commanding stage presence and a voice that seems it’s hardly aged a day. The 2017 Get Up! tour saw rave reviews for his two-hour-plus long sets as he played Europe, Australia, South America, Asia, the Middle East and near everywhere else.

Since releasing his self-titled first album in 1980, and especially since his Number 1 1984 album Reckless, Adams has been a force of nature on the rock music scene, known for his working-class, bar-band rockers and sincere ballads. His music has achieved Number 1 status in over 40 countries, he is a Companion of the Order of Canada, has been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and has won 20 Junos, a Grammy, and three Academy Award nominations.

For tickets visit selectyourtickets.com.

– Monday Magazine staff