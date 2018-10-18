Connect with Victoria’s artists during 20th annual Gallery Walk

Anyone looking for artistic inspiration won’t have to go far this weekend; works of art will be on display at four local galleries for the 20th annual Victoria Gallery Walk.

This year the Alcheringa Gallery, the Madrona Gallery, the University of Victoria Legacy Art Gallery and the West End Gallery will partake in the tour, which offers the public a chance to peruse through the work of local artists and give them an opportunity to connect first hand.

“The concept is to get all the galleries involved in doing a function that will bring out people to see new things that are going on,” said Dan Hudon, owner of West End Gallery. “It really works well that way, and people will come out with their families because it’s on a weekend, and make it a real event.”

ALSO READ: Local and international artists paint murals across Victoria

The self-guided tour also gives the public a chance to see artists at work. For Ken Faulks, artist-in-residence at the West End Gallery, the weekend means painting and talking to visitors about his techniques.

“Whether working en plein air or in the studio, I feel the reference I’m working from is only the starting point in the process of making a painting,” Faulks said in a statement. “I love how so much can be said with just paint because, for me, the paint itself is really the subject and I want it to be interesting enough to engage the viewer, over and over again.”

ALSO READ: Art Gallery of Greater Victoria expansion gets $6M boost from province

The Gallery Walk runs 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Oct. 20 with artists doing painting demonstrations between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., and on Oct. 21 from 12 a.m. to 5 p.m. with artists demonstrating between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook