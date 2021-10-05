Craft beer events a celebration and education

Here’s a couple of tasty opportunities to grin and beer it this week.

The Victoria Beer Society is hosting Lager Than Life on Friday, Oct. 8 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the 600-block of David Street in Victoria as part of its Beer Week celebrations.

That’s followed by Fresh to Death, a celebration of Victoria’s fresh hop beers, which takes place at the same location on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 2 to 5 p.m., with an early entry for VIPs at 1 p.m.

After an 18-month break due to the pandemic, the Victoria Beer Society is excited about being able to host public events again, said Rebecca Craig, event co-ordinator for the Victoria Beer Society.

The organization, which started as a collaboration between bartenders, brewers, and beer representatives in 2014, regrouped and became a full society in 2018.

“The Victoria Beer Society is focused on highlighting the quality of the unique and premium craft beers from across the province through public events like these,” Craig said. “We have some very unique pop-up events planned that focus on educating people about quality over quantity.”

For more on the society or tickets, hop over to victoriabeersociety.com.

