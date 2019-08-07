Crash Test Dummies bring their 90s Canadian hit album God Shuffled His Feet to the Mary Winspear Centre Aug. 8 and 9 for a pair of concerts celebrating the album’s 25th anniversary. crashtestdummies.com

Crash Test Dummies bring their musical storytelling to Sidney in August

25th anniversary of God Shuffled His Feet celebrated with two concerts at Mary Winspear Centre

Music fans with fond memories of the ‘90s will want to head to Sidney in August, as Canadian alternative pop band Crash Test Dummies are hitting the stage at the Charlie White Theatre.

The Winnipeg-based folk-rock band, who ruled the alternative circuit midway through the decade, are crashing at the Mary Winspear Centre for two shows, Aug. 8 and 9.

Nine years after their last album Oooh La-La! and a subsequent farewell, the original lineup (minus Ben Darvill) will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their smash album God Shuffled His Feet.

With the success of earworm “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” and the title track, God Shuffled His Feet was the Crash Test Dummies’ most internationally successful work, winning them a Grammy for Best Alternative Album of the Year and a Juno for Best Album Artwork. Critics praise the album for its mix of catchy instrumentation, and philosophical musings within the deep baritone of lead singer Brad Roberts.

Fans can expect God Shuffled His Feet in its entirety, along with other hits from their discography such as “Superman’s Song” and “Androgynus.” There will also be newly penned work.

“I sat down one night after having written nothing in years, and out came a verse – of sorts. I was rusty!” Roberts said in a statement. “But I stuck with it for a few more days and manage to say what I wanted to say.”

Tickets are $87.15 available at marywinspear.ca or by phone at 250-656-0275.

– Felicia Santarossa, Monday contributor

