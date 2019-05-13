Petunia and the Vipers, a unique big band of country rockin’ crooning, visit Victoria on Friday, May 17. Tickets are $25 at Lyle’s Place, Nicholas Randall Ltd. (2180 Oak Bay Ave.) and online at Eventbrite.ca, or $30 at the door. (Petunia and the Vipers)

Crooning rockabilly big band Petunia and the Vipers swing into Victoria

Petunia and the Vipers are bringing their unique rockabilly big band sound to Victoria on Friday, May 17.

Show time is 7:30 p.m. (doors 6:45 p.m.) at the First Church of Christ, Scientist, 1205 Pandora Ave.

The Vipers play original music combining elements of classic 1920s to 1970s country, country blues, western swing, alt country rock, Mexicana, French cabaret, Romanian, ragtime, jazz, punk and folk music.

They’ll focus on music from their most recent release, Lonesome, Heavy and Lonesome.

The band features Petunia, the lead singer and acoustic guitar player who also writes, composes and arranges the music, with Stephen Nikleva on electric guitar and mandolin, Jimmy Roy on the lapsteel, electric guitar and vocals, Joseph Lubinsky on upright bass, Paul Townsend on drums and percussion, with other guests.

Tickets are $25 at Lyle’s Place, Nicholas Randall Ltd. (2180 Oak Bay Ave.) and online at Eventbrite.ca, or $30 at the door.

