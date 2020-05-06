Crown Of Sound, a one-day all-ages music festival, is now longer going ahead at the Westhills Stadium on June 13 due to COVID-19. A star-studded lineup had been announced, including Bishop Briggs (clockwise), Carmanah, Jesse Roper and Allan Rayman. (Crown of Sound)

Crown of Sound music festival postponed until further notice

Inaugural event won’t be taking place Westhills Stadium on June 13

A music festival that was set to kick-off the summer season on the West Shore has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crown of Sound, an all-ages, multi-genre event, was set to feature a star-studded lineup including British star Bishop Briggs, Allan Rayman, Victoria’s own Carmanah and Metchosin-born Jesse Roper – instead, Langford’s Westhills Stadium will be silent on June 13.

“While we knew we were likely headed to this outcome for a little while, it’s disappointing to have to admit that this inaugural event won’t be happening this summer,” said David Michaud, president of Keycorp Sports and Entertainment.

READ MORE: Shambala Music Festival postponed to 2021

“We appreciate the overwhelming support that Crown of Sound was shown when we launched and we can’t wait to open the doors to Westhills Stadium and have a great celebration when this is all behind us.”

Notably, the event had already sold out the launch pricing tier, set at $39. According to their website, those 500 tickets were bought up within a few hours of announcing the event.

Michaud confirmed an email has been sent to ticket buyers assuring the event will go forward “when it’s safe and practical to do so.”

ALSO READ: Canada Day festivities among the latest coronavirus cuts

CoronavirusWesthills Stadium

