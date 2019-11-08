The 11th annual Culinaire showcase of more than 60 of Vancouver Island’s renowned food and beverage community comes to the Victoria Conference Centre March 26, 2020. (Kristine Wilkinson/17 Black Events)

Culiare shares ‘vision and passion’ of Vancouver Island’s food, beverage professions

The 11th annual event comes to the Victoria Conference Centre March 26, 2020

A showcase of food and beverages prepared by 60 members of Vancouver Island’s renowned hospitality community will feed the foodies in the 11th annual Culinaire this spring.

“Culinaire is a hospitality focused event that gives restaurants and producers the ability to be on stage and share their vision and passion to a captive audience of those who appreciate great food and drink,” said Scott Gurney, creator of Culinaire. “Victoria’s restaurant and beverage scene is always fresh and exciting, but so vast in size it can sometimes be daunting. This event gives our guests the opportunity to try an assortment of restaurants and beverages at their own pace, and do so in a relaxed environment.”

Guests to the Victoria Conference Centre on Thursday, March 26, 2020 can choose from one of two event times to celebrate and savour the local culinary scene.

A curated list of beverages include B.C. wine, cider, craft beer and made-to-order cocktails, as well as specialty coffee and craft made sodas. Area establishments already committed to the event include House of Boateng, The Ainslie, Clive’s Classic Lounge, Discovery Coffee, Sea Cider and the Marina Restaurant. While sampling the array, guests can interact with chefs, restaurateurs, bartenders, brewers, and winemakers.

A general admission ticket includes 10 tasting tickets for food and beverage sampling. The VIP ticket includes an exclusive pre-event reception featuring award-winning guest chefs and bartenders, early access to the main event ahead of general admission guests, and 25 tasting tickets. Additional tasting tickets can also be purchased.

Tickets for the adult-only event start at $65, available at culinairevictoria.com.

Partial proceeds from Culinaire fund scholarships to Vancouver Island University and initiatives for the Chefs Table Society of BC.


