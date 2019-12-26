Half Moon Run, three members of which hail from Vancouver Island, land in Victoria on Jan. 14 as part of their tour promoting their new album, A Blemish in the Great Light. Facebook

Deep Island connection for indie rockers Half Moon Run

Montreal-based band brings their dreamy sound to Victoria for Jan. 14 show at the Royal

Half Moon Run returns to its roots for 2020.

The Vancouver Island-born, Montreal-based indie rock band hits the stage at Victoria’s Royal Theatre on Jan. 14 as part of a worldwide tour promoting their third studio album, A Blemish in the Great Light.

Bringing their style of strumming guitar, multi-layered harmonies and introspective songwriting, Half Moon Run’s spacey-folk sound has brought them a global following since their first melancholic album Dark Eyes dropped in 2012.

Critics so far have praised Blemish’s catchy sound and slick production, with AllMusic’s James Christopher Monger calling the album’s songs “easy to digest” and “curiously barbed.”

READ ALSO: Toronto Raptors, Don Cherry top the list of Canadians’ Google searches in 2019

The band formed in 2009, with three of the four members – Conner Molander, Dylan Phillips and Isaac Symonds, who joined in 2012 – hailing from Vancouver Island. Catching the ear of Mumford and Sons’ Ben Lovett in 2012, Half Moon Run joined the British band on a European tour as the opening act.

Half Moon Run later opened for Monsters and Men, and Canada’s City and Colour. Listed as a “band to watch” by Rolling Stone in 2013, the band was later nominated for a Juno Award in 2016 for Breakthrough Group of the Year.

Singer/songwriter Taylor Jazden will open up the Victoria show. Tickets, starting at $36.75 can be found, along with more information, at rmts.bc.ca, by calling 250-386-6121 or at the Royal Theatre box office.


