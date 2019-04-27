Delectable savouries and more will be up for the tasting at the fourth annual Victoria Cheese and Meat Festival, May 11 at the Roundhouse in Vic West.

Prepare your palate, the Victoria Cheese and Meat Festival is back.

Happening May 11 at the Roundhouse at Bayview Place in Vic West, the fourth annual festival features a variety of local and international artisan cheeses, meats, drink and more, spread around this repurposed E&N rail shed.

Vendors in this culinary celebration include Victoria craft breweries, Gulf Islands jam-makers Saltspring Kitchen Co., and even Ontario-based dairy farms. The festival will also cover Seattle and Vancouver in its effort to showcase the dairy, spirit, and meat products coming out of each city.

The festival itinerary includes two food and drink seminars and a pair of two-hour tasting sessions. Upon arrival, attendees receive a sample plate for gobbling all the goodies offered, along with a tasting glass for beverages.

The seminars offer a how-to on pairing cheese chocolate and beer – with the help of a sommelier, cheesemonger (think a sommelier for cheese), and other vendors – as well as a look on how the fare is farmed and prepared.

Whatever the palate, the 2019 edition of the festival is sure to bring out the foodie in you. Tickets for this 19-over event start at $35 for either one seminar or tasting session and $145 for a full festival pass. For more information, check out cheeseandmeatfestival.com/victoria.


Discover cheese, meat and more at annual festival

Roundhouse in Vic West hosting multifaceted culinary event May 11

