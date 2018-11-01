District of Oak Bay partners with college to present ‘A Concert of Remembrance’

The performance follows the story of a young soldier

A new partnership weaves classic wartime favourites and modern musical material interspersed with poems, text and dialogue in Oak Bay ahead of Remembrance Day.

The District of Oak Bay, Canadian College of Performing Arts (CCPA) and the Fifth (B.C.) Field Regiment, Royal Canadian Artillery Band bring ‘A Concert of Remembrance.’

The production is an opportunity for students to engage with both spoken word and choral music to honour Canadian veterans and tell their impactful stories, according to Emily Dobby, a CCPA spokesperson.

RELATED: Remembrance Day service in Victoria features messages of peace and love

The program, created and arranged by CCPA’s Director of Education and Programming Heather Burns, follows the story of a young soldier as he enlists, engages in combat and experiences the victories and losses of war, and the journey back home to those waiting for his return.

Dobby said the performance is CCPA’s gift to the community, offering “respect and honour to those who have given so much for our freedom and the peace that we are able to live in.”

“Staged by Matthew Howe, our 60 students and small professional band have created a moving performance that will reach audiences from all generations,” she added.

Tickets are available by donation at the door. Proceeds go to support the Military Family Resource Center, the Oak Bay Public Art Fund, and the Canadian Heritage Arts Society.

The performance takes place at Oak Bay High’s Dave Dunnet Community Theatre on Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

RELATED: Remembrance Day ceremony returns to the Oak Bay cenotaph

 

