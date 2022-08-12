Dragons, dogs and intriguing rocks on tap for Greater Victoria audiences

Trio of events offer culture, fun, entertainment and, of course, food

A trio of shows this weekend entice residents to get out and socialize while learning.

The 27th annual Dragon Boat Festival hits the Inner Harbour starting with Friday’s traditional eye-dotting ceremony. The spirits of dragons sleep in the mountains until awoken with the traditional ceremony. The awakening ceremony blesses the area of the competition and awakens the dragons on the boats so they can race.

The family-friendly event features dragon boat races, cultural activities and entertainment alongside myriad food vendors at Ships Point in the Inner Harbour. Racing runs Saturday, Aug. 14 from around 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit victoriadragonboatfestival.com for the full schedule.

The Victoria Gem and Mineral Show is back at Pearkes arena in Saanich.

Featuring vendors, prizes and jewelry, the event runs Aug. 12 to 14 at the Pearkes Recreation Centre, 3100 Tillicum Rd. The event is open Friday from 1 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Entry ranges from $6 to $8 and kids under 12 get in free. Visit victoriagemshow.com for details.

Dogs and their owners get a little more than just a walk in the park at Pet-A-Palooza in Esquimalt. The two-day event hosts dozens of local business vendors and organizations set up in tents at Bullen Park Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Find full details at petapaloozawest.com.

