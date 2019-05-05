Murray Creed, creator of the Victoria Drum Fest. (victoriadrumfest.ca)

Drum Fest beats out a decade of bringing world-class talent to Victoria

10th annual Victoria Drum Fest is Sunday, May 26 at the Songhees Wellness Centre

The 2019 Victoria Drum Fest marks 10 years of bringing world-class drumming talent to the local music community. The popular event features a mix of demonstrations, interactive workshops and a chance to try the latest drum gear. All attendees are entered for door prizes and get a chance to connect with other drummers from Victoria, the Island and beyond.

“Victoria Drum Fest was created to inspire the local drumming community,” says organizer Murray Creed. “To be celebrating 10 years of bringing some of the world’s best drummers to this community is a real thrill, and I’m looking forward to introducing beginners and experienced musicians alike to this year’s lineup.”

READ ALSO: Best get yourself onto the Barge on Friday nights

Big names at this year’s Victoria Drum Fest include Brian Frasier-Moore, drummer for Justin Timberlake, Madonna and Usher; Keith Carlock, drummer for Steely Dan, Sting, Toto and John Mayer; Rashid Williams, drummer for Alicia Keys, John Legend and Jill Scott; and Murray Creed, local drum educator and founder of the Victoria Drum Fest.

The 10th annual Victoria Drum Fest is Sunday, May 26 at the Songhees Wellness Centre, 1100 Admirals Rd., from noon to 6 p.m. Tickets are available in advance at Long & McQuade, Tom Lee Music and Creed’s drum school Groove Studios, 3059 Jackson St. Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door.


