Dynamic country singing twins named UVic Distinguished Alumni

On Feb. 7, the duo celebrates with a guest concert at Felicita’s

Country singing duo Twin Kennedy return to receive a Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Victoria this month.

“We are incredibly honoured to be awarded as Distinguished Alumni,” says the duo in a release. “Our years spent studying at the University of Victoria gave us amazing memories, lifelong friendships and an invaluable musical foundation that has allowed us to create the career of our dreams. We are so grateful for our alma mater, and receiving this award means so much to us.”

The singers are among those celebrated during Alumni Week. The University of Victoria Alumni Association, in partnership with the faculties and divisions of the university, present Distinguished Alumni Awards to outstanding members of the alumni community. The recipients are selected by their respective faculties or divisions based on a number of criteria, including career accomplishments or service to their community.

The twins are both Bachelor of Music graduates from the University of Victoria School of Music, with Carli on classical guitar performance and Julie on violin performance. The Distinguished Alumni Award carries special significance this year, as Twin Kennedy will be honoured with this award during the music school’s 50th anniversary on Feb. 5.

The duo created an impressive legacy by combining their classical training and country roots to not only establish their signature sound and unique live show, but to also develop their Classical to Country Workshop geared towards young musicians. Visiting elementary schools, high schools, and community music programs, Carli and Julie help music students craft their skills and find their confidence on stage.

As part of Alumni Week, Twin Kennedy will be visiting the UVic School of Music and sharing their experiences as recording and touring artists with the Business of Music class.

On Feb. 7, the duo celebrates their UVic roots with a guest concert as part of The Orion Series in Fine Arts at Felicita’s. An intimate, acoustic performance, this will be a free, public show bringing together current students and their fellow alumni on campus.

Following their homecoming, Twin Kennedy hit the road again in March for a U.S. tour.

They most recently performed in Oak Bay at the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre in December as part of the tour to launch A Twin Kennedy Christmas.

For more info, visit: www.twinkennedy.com

 

