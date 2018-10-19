Dynamic vocal styles to perform in Oak Bay Friday night

Oak Bay residents will have an opportunity watch the performance of Matthew Byrne and Mike McKenna Jr. at the Upstairs Lounge Friday night.

Born into a family of Newfoundland music makers, Byrne’s repertoire is heavily influenced by that unique musical lineage – the weaving of a great story with a beautiful melody. He supports this tradition with powerful vocals, polished guitar work, and a presence that fills the room. His repertoire transcends time and place and his live performance reminds us how satisfying traditional songs can be when stripped down to their basic elements.

With grit and power in his voice and a unique authenticity in his stories, McKenna Jr. is a soulful singer-songwriter from Cape Breton, now based in Montreal. He has captivated listeners in his native Nova Scotia, across Canada and all around the North American folk community. McKenna Jr. draws inspiration for his music from his early life growing up in Cape Breton, a region known as much for its rugged and picturesque landscape as for its rich cultural legacy that includes 500-years of colonial history and the accumulated oral traditions of Celtic, Mi’kmaq, and Acadian storytelling.

The Upstairs Lounge is a licensed restaurant and bar. Doors open at 6 p.m. for dinner service, and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m.



