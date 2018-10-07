Early Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder music featured in young trio’s Oct. 19 performance here

Zacary Melisizwe belts out a tune during a performance with the Melisizwe Brothers. The talented trio of young siblings from Edmonton bring their dynamic act to Victoria for a special show on Oct. 19 at the Alix Goolden Hall. Photo contributed

Edmonton’s Melisizwe Brothers are on a roll.

The multi-talented musical siblings Marc, 15; Seth, 12 and Zacary, 11, perform at Victoria’s Alix Goolden Hall on Oct. 19 on the heels of a series of high-profile performances on everything from the Ellen DeGeneres Show in California to Showtime at the Apollo in New York.

The brothers’ sound is reminiscent of early Jackson 5 – not surprising as the trio shot to fame in 2016 with a version of the Jacksons’ “I’ll Be There,” with Zacary giving an eerily similar vocal performance to Michael Jackson’s original.

The Melisizwes, each of whom is a multi-instrumentalist, will perform a mix of contemporary and classic hits from the Jackson 5 and Stevie Wonder, as well as Michael Jackson’s “Heal the World” with a Victoria children’s choir. Another number will include a local dance group.

Other performances by the brothers in recent months have included America’s Got Talent 13, Little Big Shots UK, New Year’s Eve in Times Square and The Steve Show.

Their gifted musical abilities were identified at an early age at the Leduc School of Music, where they were fast-tracked into higher-level piano and voice programs and began to add other instruments to their repertoire. Besides performing cover material, they also write their own songs.

For tickets, call Alix Goolden Performance Hall at 250-386-5311 or visit Ticketfly.com and search for The Melisizwe Brothers.

