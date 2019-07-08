A variety of food trucks are slated to be on hand for this year’s Eats and Beats at the Beach, July 20 at Esquimalt Lagoon. Photo by Shane Deringer

Eats and Beats at the Beach part of summer-long celebration at Esquimalt Lagoon

Food and musical offerings create great times in Colwood

Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood is the place to be weekend evenings through the summer.

You’ll find Beach Food Fridays and Saturdays happening from 5 to 7 p.m. now through Sept. 7, with live local music accompanying the festivities.

Then on July 20 from 1 to 8 p.m., the fifth annual Eats and Beats at the Beach features an even larger showcase of food truck dining, local entertainment and free fun on Ocean Boulevard along the Lagoon.

In addition to food truck offerings from Songhees Seafood, Dead Beetz Burgers, Greek on the Street, L’Authentique Poutine, Kebab Me Crazy, Mama Rosies Filipino Food and Taco Revolution, there is an exciting lineup of local bands including SweetLeaf, The New Souls, Cities and Eagle Eyes.

The Victoria Beer Society is hosting a craft beverage garden featuring an array of local brews. A beach street market showcases a wide range of locally made arts and crafts and an exhibition of driftwood art will be on display.

Eats and Beats activities also include a climbing wall with an auto-belay system, opportunities to test-ride an e-bike from Oak Bay Bikes, and kayak and paddle board rides courtesy of West Coast Outdoor Adventures.

For the kids (of all ages) there’s face painting and visits from local sports mascots Harvey the HarbourCat, Marty the Marmot and Rocky Raccoon.

During Eats and Beats, Ocean Boulevard will be closed to vehicle traffic from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and bike racks will be set up on site and at the Colwood Transit Exchange at West Shore Parks and Recreation, for people wishing to catch a free shuttle ride down to the beach.

It’s all free and lots of fun. For more information, visit colwood.ca and search for Eats and Beats at the Beach 2019.


Victoria ska reggae band Sweet Leaf is among the bands performing at this year’s Eats and Beats at the Beach, July 20 at Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood. Photo by Shane Deringer

