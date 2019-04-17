Ballet Victoria’s Spring Soiree promises a fun evening of dance, light snacks and libations, a live auction and the announcement of the company’s lineup for the 2019-20 season. Image courtesy Ballet Victoria

Elegant waterfront gala to launch new Ballet Victoria season

Tickets still available for Spring Soiree on April 26: meet the dancers, bid on great auction items

Don your most elegant formal attire and help Ballet Victoria celebrate the launch of its new season at the annual Spring Soiree fundraiser, Friday, April 26.

This evening of fun, light food, dance and more at the waterfront estate Riffington Manor on lovely Beach Drive starts at 7 p.m. and offers a chance to support the company, meet the dancers and get a sneak peek at the 2019-20 Ballet Victoria season.

READ ALSO: Ballet Victoria stages a musical masterpiece

A live auction is also planned, with items up for bids including:

A roundtrip flight for two anywhere Westjet flies

A night at the Westin Grand Hotel in Vancouver and round trip transportation via Helijet

A getaway for at Tofino’s Wickaninnish Inn and use of a Lexus vehicle for four days

A two-night stay at Hastings House Country House Hotel on Salt Spring Island

A three-course dinner for six by Toque Catering and wine pairing by Jason Hyde, Peacock and Martin.

Tickets for the event are $100 each and a limited number remain. To purchase, call 250-380-6063 or email springsoiree@balletvictoria.ca. If you’re unable to attend, but would like to make a donation to the company, you can go through the same contact points.

Ballet Victoria has one more production coming up for this season, Alice in Wonderland, May 17 and 18 at the Royal Theatre. Tickets for this show can be purchased online at rmts.bc.ca. For general information on the company, visit balletvictoria.ca.

