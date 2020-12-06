Esquimalt Lagoon will temporarily close to film Hallmark movie

Access to the bridge will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 13 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Colwood’s Esquimalt Lagoon will temporarily close from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13 to film a new Hallmark movie. (Black Press Media file photo)

Colwood’s Esquimalt Lagoon is set to be the backdrop of a few scenes for a new Hallmark movie.

Hope Road Productions Ltd. will be filming scenes for Hallmark’s “Today is Not Your Day”, a made-for-TV movie, on Sunday, Dec. 13.

Between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., Ocean Boulevard from Fort Rodd Hill down to the lagoon will be closed while crews shoot, but access to the beach and the rest of the road will remain open.

Signage will be places at all waterfront access points and driver are encouraged to access Ocean Boulevard through Lagoon Road or Hatley Drive.

