Esquimalt Rec Centre restarting everyone welcome swim times later this month

The 90-minute sessions will be on select evenings and weekends

The Esquimalt Recreation Centre is restarting its “everyone welcome” swim times later this month.

The swims take place on select evenings and weekends and participants will have access to the Lifestyle Pool and two lanes in the lap pool to access the diving board.

All swimmers must be registered if they want to participate in the sessions.

The time slots are free for swimmers under the age of six, but they must have someone over 16 with them at all times. All children under the age of seven must always be within arms reach.

Swimmers are expected to arrive with their swimsuit on and any showering or changing afterwards must be done before the end of the 90-minute session.

Pool toys and mats will be available upon request and will be sanitized between different swims and users.

Registration and pool schedules can be found on Esquimalt’s Parks and Recreation website at https://bit.ly/3wLp4zb.

