Esquimalt Ribfest releases 2019 lineup

If free admission, finger-licking ribs, delicious local beer, kids games, local artisans and vendors aren’t enough to get you out to Bullen Park, then three nights of great live music should do the trick.

Esquimalt Ribfest’s 2019 live music line up promises three nights of soul, rock, country and more.

The Friday, Sept. 6 headliner is the Deep Sea Gypsies, a Victoria-based roots, rock and blues band that’s been bringing vintage, bluesy, funky rock to Vancouver Island audiences since 2010 when the band formed on the West Shore.

Friday also includes performances from the Femme Fatales, the Paul Black Trio, the Lonesharks and more.

READ ALSO: Esquimalt Ribfest in need of volunteers

On Saturday, Sept. 7, Seattle-based Ian Moore will take the stage. Moore, according to his Facebook page, is a Texas-born guitarist and singer-songwriter who “makes the proverbial renaissance man look crazy.”

Saturday night will also feature Bipolar Bear and Friends, Hypman and the Worms, and perhaps the most exciting moment of all, the Ribber Contest judging at 4 p.m.

Victoria-favourite the Deb Rhymer Blues Band will rock Bullen Park on Sunday, Sept. 8. Long-time hosts of the Sunday Afternoon blues jam, the band “struts the blues with a sultry uptown West Coast sound,” according to its website.

Sunday will also include music from the Soul Shakers, Brett-Smith Michael and more, as well as the award presentations.

READ ALSO: Hungry? Esquimalt Ribfest is back and better than ever

The annual event pits six professional rib teams head to head to win the people’s choice award and raise money for the Esquimalt Firefighter’s Charitable Foundation and the Esquimalt Ribfest Society – the group fundraising for an all-weather playing field in Esquimalt.

The Esquimalt Ribfest runs from Sept. 6 to 8 at Bullen Park, located on Lyall Street behind the Esquimalt Plaza.

For more information on the lineup, visit esquimaltribfest.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter