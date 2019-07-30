The Esquimalt Ribfest takes place Sept.6 to 8. (Esquimalt Ribfest/Facebook)

Esquimalt Ribfest releases 2019 lineup

Deep Sea Gypsies, Ian Moore, Deb Rhymer Blues Band headline three-day festival

If free admission, finger-licking ribs, delicious local beer, kids games, local artisans and vendors aren’t enough to get you out to Bullen Park, then three nights of great live music should do the trick.

Esquimalt Ribfest’s 2019 live music line up promises three nights of soul, rock, country and more.

The Friday, Sept. 6 headliner is the Deep Sea Gypsies, a Victoria-based roots, rock and blues band that’s been bringing vintage, bluesy, funky rock to Vancouver Island audiences since 2010 when the band formed on the West Shore.

Friday also includes performances from the Femme Fatales, the Paul Black Trio, the Lonesharks and more.

READ ALSO: Esquimalt Ribfest in need of volunteers

On Saturday, Sept. 7, Seattle-based Ian Moore will take the stage. Moore, according to his Facebook page, is a Texas-born guitarist and singer-songwriter who “makes the proverbial renaissance man look crazy.”

Saturday night will also feature Bipolar Bear and Friends, Hypman and the Worms, and perhaps the most exciting moment of all, the Ribber Contest judging at 4 p.m.

Victoria-favourite the Deb Rhymer Blues Band will rock Bullen Park on Sunday, Sept. 8. Long-time hosts of the Sunday Afternoon blues jam, the band “struts the blues with a sultry uptown West Coast sound,” according to its website.

Sunday will also include music from the Soul Shakers, Brett-Smith Michael and more, as well as the award presentations.

READ ALSO: Hungry? Esquimalt Ribfest is back and better than ever

The annual event pits six professional rib teams head to head to win the people’s choice award and raise money for the Esquimalt Firefighter’s Charitable Foundation and the Esquimalt Ribfest Society – the group fundraising for an all-weather playing field in Esquimalt.

The Esquimalt Ribfest runs from Sept. 6 to 8 at Bullen Park, located on Lyall Street behind the Esquimalt Plaza.

For more information on the lineup, visit esquimaltribfest.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: Flamenco fills Victoria streets during seventh annual festival

Just Posted

‘Harry Potter tree’ near Victoria waterfront to be removed

The contorted chestnut at Dallas Road will be removed for a CRD sewage project

Greater Victoria lacrosse teams capture gold at provincial championships

Juan de Fuca, Saanich win gold at 2019 BCLA minor box midget lacrosse

Former Sooke councillor remembered in tree planting ceremony

Brenda Parkinson, 63, died June 28.

Langford home broken into while residents asleep inside, RCMP investigating

Resident woke up to find home was broken into overnight

MISSING: RCMP seek Paul Hare of North Saanich

Hare is 64, Caucasian, 150 pounds and has grey hair with blue eyes

Trudeau says British Columbians really ‘get it,’ amid conservative wave

‘Here in B.C. you really matter, you’re a province of people who get it,’ Trudeau said in Vancouver

Floatplane crashes into the water off the Sunshine Coast

No injuries reported

Alberta man dies after plunge from B.C. waterfalls, marking second death in three months

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park resident was hiking off marked trail

VIDEO: Sea Shepherd releases footage after Pamela Anderson boards fish farm

Industry association accuses group of ‘misinformation’

B.C. man uses knife to fight off grizzly attack

Man transported to hospital with serious injuries

Spectacular humpback breach caught off B.C. island

‘Hyper-humpie’ puts on a show

RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

Last confirmed sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky was in northern Manitoba

Province activates speed cameras at five B.C. intersections

The cameras will track and ticket drivers who speed, run red lights at high-risk intersections

B.C.’s rural water systems need work to be safe, auditor says

Last water-borne illness outbreak was in 2004

Most Read