The Slocan Ramblers are among the headliners at the inaugural Cowichan Valley Bluegrass Festival, which has moved to the Laketown Ranch after 16 successful years as the Sooke Bluegrass Festival. Photo by Jen Squires

Expanded bluegrass festival pitches its tent at Laketown Ranch

Former Sooke Bluegrass Festival outgrew previous venue after 16 successful years, organizer says

In the world of bluegrass they are household names – Claire Lynch, The Slocan Ramblers, the Lonely Heartstring Band.

But to those not familiar with niche subculture of bluegrass and Appalachian old-time music?

“I call the best music you’ve never heard,” says Bob Remington, co-artistic director of the Cowichan Valley Bluegrass Festival, happening June 14-16 at Laketown Ranch Music Park near Lake Cowichan.

The festival, which moves to Laketown after 16 successful years in Sooke, features some of the best acoustic musicians in North America including Lynch, a three-time Grammy nominee who, according to Dolly Parton, has “one of the sweetest, purest and best lead voices in the music business today.”

Programming a festival made up entirely of music that doesn’t get played on the radio might seem like a challenge, but so dedicated are its fans that the festival decided to move to Laketown after selling out campsites at Sooke months in advance.

Laketown offers acres of camping, which Remington says is integral to the bluegrass experience.

“Bluegrass and old-time festivals are unique. Fans camp out all weekend and take part in organized and impromptu jam sessions. With three chords and a guitar, you can make a lot of friends.”

ALSO READ: Snoop Dogg, Incubus, Sublime with Rome, Smash Mouth head to Vancouver Island festival

The festival features an Appalachian old-time square dance under a big top circus tent Saturday night as well top local and regional bands like The Sweet Lowdown and Nomad Jones, and free workshops with headliners.

For tickets and information visit cowichanbluegrass.com.


editor@mondaymag.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Take a bite out of Victoria during YYJ Eats
Next story
Hip hop duo weave important Indigenous tales

Just Posted

An inside look at Our Place’s Therapeutic Recovery Community

Amenities include a full-size kitchen, gym, weight room and eventually a healing oasis

Long days and giving back, revisiting Dodd’s 1977 start in the furniture biz

Gordy Dodd earns Chamber’s lifetime achievement award

Victoria’s Old Burnside School re-opens after renovations and with new mandate

Monday’s reopening had the feel of a block party

123 years ago: Bay Street Bridge collapses and kills more than 50 people

Point Ellice house became a makeshift morgue

Hip hop duo weave important Indigenous tales

Northern B.C.’s Snotty Nose Rez Kids, here June 7, getting cultural message out to a broad audience

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election

They believe they were shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

Parts of B.C. under air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for several regions

Former Whitecaps player ‘optimistic’ after meeting about alleged harassment

Alleged incidents included rubbing a player’s thigh, sending players sexual text messages, making lewd comments

Gunned-down Abbotsford cop was ‘ambushed’ by shooter, Crown says

Oscar Arfmann faces trial for first-degree murder of Const. John Davidson

Police renew call for public help in search for Island teen

Jordan Holling disappeared in the early hours of Oct. 16, 2017

VIDEO: Sister of accused is third charged in torched SUV death of B.C. teen

Harjot Singh Deo faces second degree murder charge in 2017 death

Facebook, Microsoft sign onto Canada’s declaration on electoral integrity

This includes removing phoney social-media accounts and fake content

Free puppies: Canadian woman issues warning about cruel and unusual scam

Police say there’s little they can do about the scam

Most Read