Famed jazz/pop trumpeter Herb Alpert, vocalist Lani Hall, touch down in Victoria

Legendary, award-winning jazz-pop trumpeter Herb Alpert of Tijuana Brass fame, and his wife, vocalist Lani Hall, join a talented band in Victoria next April 6 as part of a North American tour.

Tickets are on sale now for the performance by the 2006 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and nine-time Grammy Award winner whose work continues to attract critical acclaim, even after more than 50 years in the business. His latest Grammy came in 2014 for Steppin’ Out, which won best Pop Instrumental Album.

Alpert and Hall will be touring in support of Alpert’s latest album Over the Rainbow, which features 12 songs including the Alpert original, “Skinny Dip,” along with classic and well-known tunes interpreted in his unique way. The release followed up 2018’s launch of Music Volume 3 – Herb Alpert Reimagines the Tijuana Brass a release that climbed to No. 2 on the Contemporary Jazz Charts.

Through his more than 60-year career, Alpert has earned five No. 1 hits and sold more than 72 million records, as well as writing or co-writing hits recorded by other artists. In 1966, when bands like The Beatles, Rolling Stones and other rock acts were kings of the charts, Herb Alpert and The Tijuana Brass accomplished the never-matched feat of having four albums simultaneously in the Top 10, and five in the Top 20.

Alpert and Grammy award-winning vocalist Hall, well known as the singer for Sergio Mendes’ Brasil ‘66, will be joined by Michael Shapiro on drums, Hussain Jiffry on bass and Bill Cantos on piano. They’ll perform an eclectic set that covers some of the Tijuana Brass and Brasil ‘66 classics, to Cole Porter, The Beatles and improvisational jazz.

The stage at The Mac will be transformed into a multimedia venue for the Victoria show, with a large video screen projecting classic moments and rare footage from Alpert and Hall’s careers.

Tickets start at $68.25. Find them online at rmts.bc.ca, call 250-386-6121 or visit the Royal or McPherson box offices.


