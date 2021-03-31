Female comedians team up for ‘Hysterical’ special

Comedians Jessica Kirson, Marina Franklin and Judy Gold say they wanted to show how funny women are in their FX special “Hysterical.”
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.
Comedians look to show women can be funny, too, in new special
Comedians Jessica Kirson, Marina Franklin and Judy Gold say they wanted to show how funny women are in their FX special “Hysterical.”
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.
Store security camera captures image of suspect allegedly taking six Lego kits without paying
Three agents were associated with Engel and Volkers, one associated with RE/MAX
Maja Tait urges suspension of recreational wolf hunting until study completed on its impacts
The airline also announced two new routes to Kelowna, from Hamilton and Winnipeg.
The boat was recovered near Dellwood Road after it hadn’t been used for more than a month
“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading
While most COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed to those in their 70s… Continue reading
Cat Mittens also becomes a mom to another 5 abandoned kittens
As Easter weekend approaches, health officials discourage non-local travel during the holiday
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has set its sights on playing in Canada as part of it expanding its regular season from 16 games to 17
Canada’s first such law has come into effect, giving the commission power to block driving privileges if $3,000 or more is owed
COVID vaccines available for people between the ages of 55 and 65
Toxicology report shows Todd Bertuzzi’s blood-alcohol content at .25%, police say
Neighbour thwarts scam with a phone call
Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’
Four area real estate agents accused of sexual assault
Images show someone breaking into a Fort Street business, stealing cashbox
Just under half the cases were in Fraser Health
Hundreds support family of well-known Oak Bay man after massive brain stem stroke
Suspects face multiple charges after incident on logging road Saturday morning