Fernwood Art Stroll in Victoria brings creativity to the community

Artist Gail Sibley in her home gallery in Fernwood. She is one of 29 artists participating in this weekend’s free Fernwood Art Stroll, June 11 and 12. (fernwoodartstroll.ca)

The public is invited to one of Victoria’s largest temporary art galleries – the Fernwood neighbourhood – for this weekend’s Fernwood Art Stroll.

Artists will open up their home studios and in many cases bring their artwork outdoors and into their gardens for the free event, happening June 11 and 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This 14th annual event is a self-guided walking tour that gives visual and literary art enthusiasts a chance to see artmaking behind the scenes at 29 artists’ homes, from linocuts and fibre art to paint, ceramics and poetry.

Watercolour artist Beth Doman suggests the artist-run stroll is a great way to support local artists and meet people.

This year’s arts ambassador is Masami Teramachi, whose placemaking watercolour neighbourhood maps and photos of their unique characteristics have provided residents and visitors with new perspectives. Follow @fernwood_art_stroll on Instagram to learn about participating artists and see Teramachi’s coverage on the Sunday.

Painter and stroll co-organizer Dana Statham called the event an opportunity for visitors to experience works from a wide variety of local artists, “and really opens your eyes to the talent hidden in our neighbourhood.

“I find that galleries can sometimes feel stuffy or pretentious, and that phones and computer screens never do the art justice.”

In and around the village centre at Fernwood Road and Gladstone Avenue are a collection of merchants offering meal and beverage options for those looking to take a quick break in between stops on the tour.

Find an online map of participating artists, along with their profiles, at fernwoodartstroll.ca.

