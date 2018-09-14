Fever Feel will play The Rubber Boot Club at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 15 as part of the Rifflandia lineup. Marieke Macklon photo

Fever Feel psychs out new hometown of Victoria

Calgary-bred band plays Rifflandia for first time, debuts first self-titled LP

As Rifflandia kicks off the biggest weekend in music in Victoria, so too are a trio from Alberta preparing to hit the festival’s stage for the first time in their new hometown.

“It’s pretty special to be included, having just moved to Victoria a year and a half ago from Calgary,” says Logan Gabert, lead guitarist for Fever Feel.

The band decided they needed to position themselves in a more central locale to break into both the U.S. and Western Canadian markets, and were drawn to the “vibe” of the Island having previously visited on tour.

“It’s a good spot to create,” Gabert says.

When they hit the Riff stage Saturday (Sept. 15, 11:30 p.m. at the Rubber Boot Club) in support of their first full-length, self-titled album, expect a psych-infused sound full of drums, guitar and organ.

But, Gabert says: “It’s rock and roll at the heart of it.”

He describes the new album, recorded between a series of tours over the course of 2016-17, as the band’s “first real offering that feels like us.”

RELATED: RIFFLANDIA: Local artists thrive under festival model

Laying down bed tracks and then watching the songs morph and grow having performed them for a new audience every night, meant the band came back to recording sessions with “a shifted perspective” each time, he says.

The trio has decided their Rifflandia slot – with Peach Pyramid, Common Deer and Art D’Ecco – will be the official album release.

RELATED: Rifflandia music festival lineup announced for 2018

They’ll follow that up with an appearance at Let’s Hear It! a provincewide concert series from Music B.C at The Fox Cabaret in Vancouver, Sept. 20. The showcase builds on the success of the 2018 Juno edition, offering unsigned artists the chance to shred in front of a bigger audience while connecting with fans and others in the industry.

“We’re so appreciative of the support from the B.C. music community,” Gabert says.

A run of U.S. dates will follow throughout the late fall and then Fever Feel will head back to Alberta to keep the momentum going.

“We’ve got a spring in our step now,” Gabert says. “We just want to keep making records that we like, keep releasing music more frequently.”

@kristyn_anthony

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Oak Bay-based performing arts college offers ‘relaxed performance’ program

Just Posted

Regina Park campers move to nearby park, plan next move

Camp Namegans in Saanich dispersed, packing continues on Friday

Sooke crash sends lone driver to hospital with serious injuries

Medivac helicopter called in to transport driver to hospital

Saanich’s homeless camp ends, as residents plan rally Friday

A group of homeless individuals are planning their next move Friday morning… Continue reading

Terry Fox run carries on legacy of commitment to cancer research

Victoria’s Mile-0 hosts run and Great Canadian Hair Do

Victoria Airport firefighter hosts Burger Beer fundraiser for Cops for Cancer

With fall approaching, the annual Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock is… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: Fall fashion basics

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. teacher suspended for suggesting student would be a ‘good prostitute’

Peace River South teacher Gadagboe Koffie Assigbe was teaching social studies in the region

B.C.’s local politicians vote to keep fossil fuel efforts local

UBCM endorses electric cars, not writing to oil companies

Memories abound as Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club turns 50

Open house celebration Saturday at 2 p.m. at Gorge clubhouse

Ghomeshi reflects on fallout from trial in The New York Review of Books

Essay marks the first time Ghomeshi has addressed the trial publicly

Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort pleads guilty

Deal requires him to co-operate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation

Supreme Court sides with Rogers in illegal movie downloading case

9-0 decision could end up saving Rogers and other internet providers many thousands of dollars

Crews on Haida Gwaii place booms, monitor air quality around grounded barge

Council of the Haida Nation has provided an update on efforts to assess and salvage the barge

Around the BCHL – Twitter headache for Coquitlam Express

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read