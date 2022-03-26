Fibres and Beyond celebrates 20 years of shows with Metchosin exhibition

Art pieces produced by some of the members of Fibres and Beyond include (from left) a jacket by Gail Erickson; Whispers, a doll by Linda Danielson, and Kusaki Zome, Misty forest by Elizabeth Tanner. (Courtesy of Fibres and Beyond)

The members of art textile cooperative Fibres and Beyond are preparing for the 20th edition of their Consider the Lilies art show, the first week of April.

For Linda Danielson, the group has not only been a great way to showcase local artists, but offered a great social and support network, with many members having been continually involved since the group was formed in 2002.

The artists met after Elizabeth Tanner, one of the members, issued an open call for submissions for a gallery show she was doing. After that gallery show, a few participants went out to lunch and the discussion turned to doing another show together, one that became Consider the Lilies.

From there the group decided to meet monthly to socialize and to discuss and work on their art. They have been doing so ever since, putting on a show every year to showcase their work.

“Everybody in there feels so blessed to have this group. When you go through life and all these weird things happen to you – up and down, up and down – it’s nice to just get together with a group that knows who you are and you don’t have to explain who you are to everybody,” Danielson said. “They’re not strangers. It’s really important to each of us in our lives.”

The group works in different genres of textiles; Danielson makes dolls, whereas others weave and paint. Every member of the group works in a unique medium.

The art show takes place April 2 to 10 at the old St. Mary the Virgin church on Metchosin Road near Happy Valley Road.

