Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy will perform ‘A Celtic Family Christmas’ at several Vancouver Island venues including Nanaimo’s Port Theatre. (Photo submitted)

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy will perform ‘A Celtic Family Christmas’ at several Vancouver Island venues including Nanaimo’s Port Theatre. (Photo submitted)

Fiddle duo bringing Christmas celebration to Vancouver Island venues

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy on the Island from Nov. 18-22

Award-winning fiddle virtuosos Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy will take the stage at five Vancouver Island venues for ‘A Celtic Family Christmas.’

MacMaster and Leahy, both multi-time Juno winners, will be accompanied by family members and other musicians for a Cape Breton Christmas celebration.

The show contains a “soon-to-be-revealed theatrical element that will thrillingly traverse time and continents while contextualizing the music and its players,” noted a press release. Familiar Christmas songs as well as classic Celtic songs will be part of the performances.

“This tour is going to have an energy that goes beyond the duration of the show,” said MacMaster in a separate press release. “I want it to stay with our fans throughout the holidays, and beyond.”

The Nanaimo show is Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the Port Theatre. Tickets are $48-58 at www.porttheatre.com.

MacMaster and Leahy start the Island leg of their tour on Friday, Nov. 18, at Campbell River’s Tidemark Theatre. They also play the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre in Duncan on Nov. 20, the Sid Williams Centre in Courtenay on Nov. 21 and the Royal Theatre in Victoria on Nov. 22.

READ ALSO: Natalie MacMaster reflects on her music, her life and her legend


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Composer Nézet-Séguin, producer Boi-1da among top Canadian Grammy nominees
Next story
On stage: Sooke Harbour Players take a different approach to classic tale

Just Posted

Volunteers and donors Maria Dominelli (from left), Mary Collins, Sheila Connelly and Richard Crow stand in front of the new bread slicer that will help the team from The Soup Kitchen put together sandwiches faster. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
The Soup Kitchen celebrates 40 years of providing meals in Victoria

Saanich council candidate Vernon Lord faces a $150 fine from Elections BC for sponsoring election advertising without a proper authorization statement during the campaign period for the 2022 municipal elections. (Courtesy Vernon Lord)
Elections BC slaps third Greater Victoria municipal election candidate with fine

Easton Ongaro is one of the most prolific goal scorers in the Canadian Premier League’s history, with 25 goals in 55 appearances during his time at FC Edmonton. (Courtesy of Pacific FC)
Langford-based Pacific FC poaches lanky goal poacher

sig
Sooke council rezones property to increase commercial space