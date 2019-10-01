Fiddle follow-up: national treasure headlines Winspear show

JJ Guy, left, and Gordon Stobbe are headlining for the Oct. 5 Canadian Fiddle Celebration at the Mary Winspear Centre in Sidney. The event follows on the heels of the Folk and Fiddle Fest held at the same venue in the spring. Emma Macdonald Photography

Talented musicians from coast to coast will hit the stage Oct. 5 at the Mary Winspear Centre as the Canadian Fiddle Celebration presents an evening of toe tapping fun.

Leading the concert roster is recent Order of Canada appointee Gordon Stobbe, a master fiddler whose talents also include mandolin, guitar, and clawhammer banjo. An active proponent of preserving Canadian fiddle heritage, he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Canadian Grand Masters Fiddling Association for Outstanding Contribution to Old Time Fiddling in Canada.

Victoria’s Nellie Quinn is among the performers for the Canadian Fiddle Celebration show, Oct. 5 at the Mary Winspear Centre in Sidney. Photo by Tim McLaughlin

Also featured on the night is JJ Guy, an award-winning Saskatchewan fiddler who performs and teaches across Canada and with youth in the Canadian North. With eight albums under his belt, he’s a veteran of festivals, concerts and fiddle camps around the country.

Joining Stobbe and Guy on stage will be local fiddler and Victoria Fiddle Society president Nellie Quinn, an outstanding musician in her own right who has toured this country, the U.S. and the United Kingdom with various bands. A violinist since age nine, she is a captivating performer and versatile interpreter of Canadian traditional music.

She was also instrumental in staging the inaugural Folk ‘N Fiddle Festival in late spring of this year.

Many special guests are also scheduled to appear, including Trish and Geoff Horrocks (Cross Canada Fiddle) from Nanaimo, as well as guitarist Charlie Gannon from Victoria.

Tickets for the concert are $25-$30, available online at marywinspear.ca or by phone at 250-656-0275.



