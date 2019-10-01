JJ Guy, left, and Gordon Stobbe are headlining for the Oct. 5 Canadian Fiddle Celebration at the Mary Winspear Centre in Sidney. The event follows on the heels of the Folk and Fiddle Fest held at the same venue in the spring. Emma Macdonald Photography

Fiddle follow-up: national treasure headlines Winspear show

Gordon Stobbe joins JJ Guy, local star Nellie Quinn for Canadian Fiddle Celebration on Oct. 5

Talented musicians from coast to coast will hit the stage Oct. 5 at the Mary Winspear Centre as the Canadian Fiddle Celebration presents an evening of toe tapping fun.

Leading the concert roster is recent Order of Canada appointee Gordon Stobbe, a master fiddler whose talents also include mandolin, guitar, and clawhammer banjo. An active proponent of preserving Canadian fiddle heritage, he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Canadian Grand Masters Fiddling Association for Outstanding Contribution to Old Time Fiddling in Canada.

Victoria’s Nellie Quinn is among the performers for the Canadian Fiddle Celebration show, Oct. 5 at the Mary Winspear Centre in Sidney. Photo by Tim McLaughlin

Also featured on the night is JJ Guy, an award-winning Saskatchewan fiddler who performs and teaches across Canada and with youth in the Canadian North. With eight albums under his belt, he’s a veteran of festivals, concerts and fiddle camps around the country.

Joining Stobbe and Guy on stage will be local fiddler and Victoria Fiddle Society president Nellie Quinn, an outstanding musician in her own right who has toured this country, the U.S. and the United Kingdom with various bands. A violinist since age nine, she is a captivating performer and versatile interpreter of Canadian traditional music.

She was also instrumental in staging the inaugural Folk ‘N Fiddle Festival in late spring of this year.

Many special guests are also scheduled to appear, including Trish and Geoff Horrocks (Cross Canada Fiddle) from Nanaimo, as well as guitarist Charlie Gannon from Victoria.

Tickets for the concert are $25-$30, available online at marywinspear.ca or by phone at 250-656-0275.


editor@mondaymag.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Catch the Motown sound on stage in Oak Bay

Just Posted

Gas prices skyrocket over night in Greater Victoria

Price at the pump jumps 12 cents

Jessica Peeling missing from Oak Bay

Police seek public help to locate her

Vancouver Islanders drink more alcohol than provincial, national averages

The average south Vancouver Islander will drink 11.1 litres of alcohol per year

Greater Victoria crime rate up 7% in 2018: Vital Signs report

Total crime rate down 50 per cent since 1998

Giant Babadook puppet marches in Pride parade, student climate strike

‘Baba do something about climate change,” read Babadook’s climate march sign

VIDEO: Hong Kong police slammed as ‘trigger-happy’ after teen shot

More than 2,000 people crowded into an open-air stadium near Tsang’s school in protest

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Global Climate Strike will spur governments to action on climate change?

They came from all walks of life and all age groups, flooding… Continue reading

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Four federal-party leaders gird for French-language debate tonight

The Liberals and Conservatives remain locked in a fight for first place

‘We’ll keep coming every year’: Family honours B.C. man killed in 2017 Las Vegas shooting

It’s been two years since mass shooting that killed 58 people

Use of firearm cause of large wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes in 2017

Firearm ignitions have increased in recent years, according to chief fire information officer

Island Health administrator appointed to troubled Comox seniors’ home

The Island Health board of directors has appointed a temporary administrator to… Continue reading

Most Read