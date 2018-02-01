Victoria’s own Ivonne Hernandez will be among those performing and leading workshops at FiddleFest Feb. 10 (Photo submitted)

FiddleFest brings workshops to Saanich

Victoria Fiddle Society will get your toes tapping with FiddleFest Feb. 10

Fiddle music has long entertained Canadians from coast to coast. The Victoria Fiddle Society is celebrating that rich history with the seventh annual FiddleFest Feb. 10.

“FiddleFest is an event that I look forward to all year,” said Ceri Osborne, vice-president of the Victoria Fiddle Society.

“It brings family and friends together for a weekend of sharing, stories and learning tunes from each other. FiddleFest is simply that – a coming together of people of all ages and skill levels to share their gifts, stories, love of music and community.”

This year’s FiddleFest takes place Saturday, Feb. 10, with workshops running throughout the day at Artemis Place Secondary (3020 Richmond Rd.) and Knox Presbyterian Church (2964 Richmond Rd.) in Saanich. The event features a fiddle-driven barn dance happening over the lunch hour in Knox Presbyterian that will be free to the public and led by Trish Horrocks, along with all-day fiddle, voice, guitar, step dance, ensemble and an all-day drop-in art workshop.

Workshops are offered free to Artemis youth, their children and instructors, and there will also be a free workshop for first-time fiddle players. Long & McQuade is providing fiddles for participants to borrow. Other workshops cost $25, with proceeds going toward supporting music and music education in the Greater Victoria area.

For more information or to register, visit www.victoriafiddlesociety.com/fiddlefest.

The day will be capped off with a concert featuring the instructors at 7:30 p.m. in the First Church of Christ, Scientist at 1205 Pandora Ave. Tickets are $30 at the door or $25 in advance at Long & McQuade and Ivy’s Bookshop.

