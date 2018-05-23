Film Review: On Chesil Beach

Saoirse Ronan continues to shine in adaptation Ian McEwan novel about young newlyweds on their wedding day

How awkward can first love be on a wedding day?

Ian McEwan’s screen adaptation of his own novel On Chesil Beach, shows it can be plenty awkward when newlyweds Florence Ponting, played by Saoirse Ronan and Edward Mayhew, played by Billy Howle, settle into a dapper hotel to consummate a relationship neither truly understands.

It’s England in 1962 and humble history student Edward Mayhew has fallen in love with talented young musician Florence Ponting, whose family brandishes a more affluent lifestyle than his own.

The obvious social and relationship challenges seeping from the mores of class and upbringing aren’t anything we haven’t seen before. However Forence’s parents, played beautifully by Samuel West and Emily Watson, provide the dissonance without feeling trite.

First-time film director Dominic Cooke’s deft storytelling crafts the foundation of their budding relationship through flashbacks, each scene a subtle brick layered quietly as their relationship grows. Until you begin to realize the world he’s built around Edward and Florence, has trapped them both.

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird, Atonement) is well, Saoirse Ronan. The words ‘up-and-coming’ no longer apply and the Irish-American actor has not only arrived, she’s long left many behind as one of the best young actors on the screen. To say she steals scenes as the newlywed’s relationship unfurls is a disservice. She is the scene, every one of them and that’s no disrespect to Howle (Dunkirk), whose performance holds it’s own walking a fine dramatic line without being overly earnest.

McEwan’s (Atonement, The Good Son) screenplay reads quietly, the writing favouring muted hues, over the intensity of bold primary colours. While some may cry sacrilege for watching the film before reading the novel or say the book has a lot to live up to before reading it, but I say that anyway.

On Chesil Beach begins with a conversation between two newlyweds strolling along a beautiful rocky shoreline. “This is the emotional punch,” Edward Mayhew says to Florence only moments in.

He may as well have been talking about the film.

5/5

Elevation Pictures releases On Chesil Beach June 1.

arnold.lim@blackpress.ca

 

Previous story
PNE’s Summer Night Concerts by Village People, Lauper, Goo Goo Dolls, more

Just Posted

Weapons and drugs seized, 29 charges recommended after fraud suspects arrested

VicPD found a cache of weapons, drugs and counterfeit currency

Oak Bay set to turn up the heat on beach picnics

Committee of the whole makes unanimous recommendation to allow portable bbqs at local beaches

Victoria Cool Aid Society invites you to their Homecoming

Event celebrates 50 years of social services across Greater Victoria with fundraiser to keep programs running

Cyclists win Bike to Work Week’s Commuter Challenge kickoff

17 teams of cars vs. bikes raced to see who could reach downtown destination fastest

B.C. drafts principles on changing their relationship with Indigenous peoples

Minister calls new relationship with B.C. First Nations a journey in progress

Oak Bay youth give teens a voice, explore homelessness, talk to seniors for podcasts

Teens pleased as teacher adds podcast creation to English 12 class

Unicyclist starts his cross-Canada trip in Vancouver

Taylor Stark started his journey May 7

B.C. patients lost nearly $500,000 due to medical wait times: report

Fraser Institute report shows Canadians as a whole lost $1.9 billion

BC Seafood Festival competition line-up announced for Island event

Top international and local celebrity chefs and oyster shuckers will be leveraging… Continue reading

Rain, melting snow pose flooding concerns across B.C. as evacuations lift

There are still about 300 Canadian Forces personnel, 380 wildfire crews helping with flood response

Vancouver Island police dog retires from RCMP

Boomer and Const. Clay Wurzinger had numerous successes

UPDATED: BC Ferries freezes plans to nix fuel rebates pending government funds

Claire Trevena says she is ‘extremely disappointed’ by a plan by BC Ferries to remove fuel rebates

Grads receive BC Transit passes

BC Transit provides passes to graduating students in more than 50 communities

Saanich councillor says amalgamation motion has ‘failed’

A Saanich councillor has questioned ongoing amalgamation talks with the City of… Continue reading

Most Read