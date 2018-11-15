First ticket sold for Victoria’s second comic con

Steve Lewis, dressed as TI 7615, buys the first ticket to the second annual Capital City Comic Con in Victoria. (Keili Bartlett/News staff)

The first ticket for Victoria’s second Capital City Comic Con is sold, joining a crowd that organizers hope will be even bigger than the year before.

“Round two! Are you ready?” Biagio “B” Woodward calls out at the ticket announcement. He and Candice Woodward, his wife and business partner for the National Toy Museum of Canada, helped launch Victoria’s first comic con last year.

In partnership with Destination Greater Victoria, Cherry Bomb Toys and the Downtown Victoria Business Association, the first non-profit Comic Con was in 2018 and brought together 7,500 people. Now, they hope to see between 9,000 and 12,000 people, creatures and figments of imagination come together at the Victoria Conference Centre and Crystal Garden on March 22 to 24, 2019.

“We believe this community, this forward-looking, fun, tech-savvy, beautiful tourist destination deserves a great comic con,” said Paul Nursey, the CEO of Destination Greater Victoria. “It also celebrates everything about our geek culture in Victoria.”

Nursey said almost 1,000 out-of-town visitors came to the first comic con, giving Victoria an estimated $2.5 million boost outside of the peak tourism season. After a successful first convention, Nursey said the event now has the credibility that will attract more fans of science fiction, anime, gaming, fantasy and entertainment for the second year.

The star guest list is top secret, as the contracts await signatures. Once it’s official, Capital City Comic Con will release more details about who will be at the second convention. Woodward said they’ve taken all feedback from the previous year to heart, and visitors can look forward to once again seeing panels, costumes and community without judgement.

Steve Lewis and Gavin Hanke, dressed as Star Wars stormtroopers T1 7615 and TK 48367 respectively, were both present at the ticket announcement. Lewis purchased the first ticket. As members of the 501st Legion, Lewis and Hanke can often be found in uniform for fan events and fundraisers.

“Totally stoked,” Lewis said of the upcoming convention. “The first year was amazing. A lot of great guests, all the fans were really entertained, it was really well organized and the second year can only be bigger and better.”

For Hanke, this year’s event will be his first. With his young kids, he doesn’t have many opportunities to travel off-island, so having a comic con in Victoria is crucial for him to attend.

“Can’t wait to see the crowds, the excitement and the other costumes,” Hanke said, holding his stormtrooper helmet at his side. As for Lewis, not having to take a ferry to a convention is one of the many perks.

Tickets can be found at capitalcitycomiccon.ca and ticketrocket.co The three-day VIP pass costs $99, with day passes from $10 up to $35. Destination Greater Victoria is working with hotels and tour operators to make packages available for convention goers coming from out of town. All ages and families are welcome.

“As we continue to build success, we’ll add more and more features,” Nursey said.

