Five fast facts about Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo, in Victoria Oct. 4 to 7

Cirque du Soleil returns to Victoria next month with Corteo, the story of Mauro, a contemporary circus clown who watches as his own funeral takes place in a carnival-like dream.

Corteo has been performed over 3,500 times under the big top before Cirque adapted it for arena performances.

The production will hit Victoria in the midst of a two-year North American tour that kicked off in March 2018 so we assembled a list of fun facts about one of Cirque’s longest-running shows.

Corteo is the Italian word for cortege, or procession and along with French and Spanish, many of the lyrics are sung in Italian

The cast includes some 62 characters but the central figures are all clowns, each a representation of Mauro’s memories

The set includes a special overhead transport mechanism designed to fit four platforms each, carrying 1,000 lbs up to 41 feet in the air

The design on centre stage is a labyrinth, created in exact proportional size to the one of the floor of Chartres Cathedral in France

Corteo’s accompanying album was one of the first Cirque production to feature multiple composers, as well as 61 musicians and singers, a 16-piece choir and 13-piece string section to perform songs sung in French, Italian and Spanish

Corteo swings through the Save On Foods Memorial Centre Oct. 4 to 7. For tickets click here.

