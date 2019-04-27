West My Friend, from Victoria, will be one of the main performances at the festival running May 31 to June 2. (Courtesy of Folk ‘n Fiddle Festival)

Folk ‘n Fiddle Fest announce lineup for summer Sidney concerts

Workshops, talks, interactive exploration room, vendors and food planned

Folk ‘n Fiddle Festival has announced its lineup for this summer’s big music event in Sidney.

The three-day event runs from Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 2 and organizers hope more than 1,000 people will enjoy the music and activities on offer.

RELATED: Summer Folk Festival set to sweep Sidney

Headliners booked for the festival include Darol Anger & Mike Marshall, Coco Love Alcorn, Alex Wells, Electric Timber Co., Del Rey, Daniel Lapp with Stephanie Cadman & Adrian Dolan, Tiller’s Folly, The Wilds, Troy MacGillivray, Wesley Hardisty and Denis Donnelly.

The main festival shows take place at the Mary Winspear Centre, kicking off with a Gala Concert on Friday night featuring Californians Darol Anger and Mike Marshall, and Victoria band West My Friend.

As well as multiple gigs, organizers say workshops and talks for all abilities and ages will be provided. The festival is described as family-friendly and other attractions include an all-ages interactive exploration room, local artisan vendors and food trucks.

“Our focus for this is a community-oriented festival with an emphasis on education, cultural inclusiveness, and fostering local musicians of all ages,” organizers wrote in a press release.

Leading up to the festival, ArtSea Gallery hosts local resident Tim Rogers’ photography exhibition “Straitscapes,” May 24 to May 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Many of the activities scheduled will be free, with some coffee shops and businesses hosting performances or offering discounts. The Sidney Bandshell will be used for some free community concerts from The Sweet Lowdown, May 30 at 5 p.m. and Pierre Schryer and Adam Dobres, May 31 at 5 p.m.

To whet music lovers’ appetites, the Victoria Folk Music Society hosts a preview fundraiser on April 28 at 7:30 p.m. in Norway House. Performers Daniel Cook, the Victoria School of Irish Dance, Coastline, Eden Oliver (of West My Friend), and Daniel Lapp will feature, in an event costing $7 at the door.

ALSO READ: Free cancer care workshops at SHOAL centre this May

All early bird and preview tickets sold out quickly but general release tickets for the festival are still available at the Mary Winspear Centre.

Ticket prices for the event range from $45 General Pass to $110 VIP Pass. Concessions are available for seniors and youth, with children under 5 going free.

For tickets visit marywinspear.ca or email info@folknfiddle.ca. The festival is still seeking volunteers and interested parties should email volunteers@folknfiddle.ca.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Hoop dancer Alex Wells, who will be one of the performers at the festival. (Courtesy of Folk ‘n Fiddle Festival)

Previous story
Discover cheese, meat and more at annual festival

Just Posted

Folk ‘n Fiddle Fest announce lineup for summer Sidney concerts

Workshops, talks, interactive exploration room, vendors and food planned

Discover cheese, meat and more at annual festival

Roundhouse in Vic West hosting multifaceted culinary event May 11

Death doulas and home funerals, unorthodox end-of-life conference visits Sidney

Deathly Matters hosts workshops and ‘information market’ on death, dying and grief

Owner of Colwood’s Mini Price says goodbye

Well-known dollar store closed its doors on Friday

Off-leash area for dogs at Colwood’s Esquimalt Lagoon remains

Motion to expand on-leash area failed at council meeting

B.C. man who pulled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

“It just looked like, in his eyes, he was dead.”

Gas prices 101: Where B.C. drivers’ pretty pennies are going at the pump

A number of taxes make up a standard chunk of the high per-litre price seen in Metro Vancouver

B.C. man sues Twitter for alleged ‘defamatory’ tweets linked to U.S. election

Frank Giustra is the founder of Lionsgate Entertainment and CEO of the Fiore Group of Companies

Officials: Four injured in shooting at California synagogue

There was no known threat after a man was detained in the shooting at the Chabad of Poway

More rain forecast for flood-weary communities in Ontario, Quebec, N.B.

Montreal, Ottawa and many smaller communities have declared states of emergency

Chilliwack filmmaker looks at ‘The Cost of Winning’ and how adults suck fun out of kids’ sports

Documentary ‘The Cost of Winning’ a wide-ranging analysis of how adults took fun out of kids’ sports

High winds up to 80 km/h forecast in Metro Vancouver

More than 1,400 customers without power in Metro Vancouver, BC Ferries sailings cancelled

Hero’s quick action saves drowning kayaker in Peachland, B.C.

According to RCMP, the man’s kayak had overturned, and he was not wearing a life jacket

Campaign to give terminally ill B.C. boy his dream vacation reaches goal

Eight-year-old wanted to go on a cruise with his family

Most Read