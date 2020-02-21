Folk-roots duo play Metchosin’s music coffee house

Event takes place at 4430 Happy Valley Rd. from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22

Heartwood, a folk-roots duo, will be the featured performers at the Java Jive, located at Metchosin Community House, 4430 Happy Valley Rd. from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. Entrance is by donation ($7 suggested). (Facebook/Heartwood)

A feisty folk-roots duo is coming to the Java Jive, Metchosin’s music coffee house on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Heartwood is the combination of Genevieve Charbonneau and Jack Connolly, both Island musicians who have grown their separate careers.

Connolly is a singer-songwriter who has played venues across Canada alongside Tom Cochrane, Colin James and Spirit of the West to name a few. He was named songwriter of the year at the 2004 Vancouver Island Music Awards at the age of 18. When he’s not performing, Connolly teaches music at Shawnigan Lake School.

Meanwhile, Charbonneau comes from a performance background, with experience in acting and dancing. She’s a long-time member of Balkan Babes, a women’s vocal ensemble focused on acapella folk music. They took home first place in the World Music category at the 2014 Vancouver Island Music Awards.

Her own song, “Down Down Down” won the 2017 BC Musicians Songwriters Contest, and she was named a finalist for the 2017 International Acoustic Music Awards.

The two most recently worked together on Charbonneau’s third studio album “Heart is a Tower” in March 2019.

There will be an open mic at 6:30 p.m. and Heartwood will begin shortly after.

The Java Jive takes place every fourth Saturday of the month, at the Metchosin Community House, 4430 Happy Valley Rd., from 7 to 9 p.m. The suggested $7 donation admission is split between the community house and the featured performer.

