Tom Laidlaw will be the first Canadian to compete in the latest season of Survivor. (Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment)

Former NHL player competes as first Canadian on ‘Survivor’

61-year old Tom Laidlaw vying for title of Sole Survivor

Canadians rejoice. Finally, there is a Survivor contestant to cheer on with national pride.

Tom Laidlaw, 61, is the first Canadian to compete on Survivor, now on it’s 39th cycle. The former NHL player was born in Brampton, Ontario, and now lives in Greenwich, Connecticut. He played for the New York Rangers and the LA Kings back in the ‘80s.

Now, he’s trading his skates for the sandy beaches of Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands.

READ MORE: BC residents featured on reality TV show challenging Indigenous stereotypes

Laidlaw’s bio for Survivor says that his biggest pet peeve is when people drive slow in the fast lane.

In his free time, he hangs out with the people he loves, does anything fitness, and watches Survivor.

While his sheer size and strength may propel him far in the reality-competition series, Laidlaw notes that he doesn’t like heights.

ALSO READ: Big brother, big winner: BC player wins reality TV show

The 39th season of Survivor: Island of the Idols will bring back some familiar faces.

Former two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twine, winner of Survivor: Pearl Islands and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and “Boston Rob” Mariano, winner of Survivor: Redemption Island, as mentors for the contestants. They will live separated from the tribes and won’t be competing for the million-dollar prize.

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. PST on Global.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
