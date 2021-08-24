Free blues shows available online; jazz in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park

The Cameron Bandshell in Beacon Hill Park, where the Victoria Jazz Society will stage eight jazz performances Sept. 4 and 5. (Black Press file photo)

It’s hard to feel the blues when the show is free.

In the absence of a live festival for the annual Vancouver Island Blues Bash, the Victoria Jazz Society has shifted gears and is hosting an online spin on the event entitled TD Victoria International JazzFest presents: Virtually Blues Bash.

This series of virtual performances goes live nightly at 8:00 from Aug. 30 through Sept. 2. The lineup includes Blue Moon Marquee, Michael Kaeshammer, the David Gogo band and the Kelly Fawcett Band, in that order. The performances were pre-recorded in April at the Victoria Event Centre and will be broadcast free on the app.gigne.ca platform.

Following up on Sept. 4 and 5 will be two days of in-person jazz at Beacon Hill Park Cameron Bandshell, Summer Sessions of Jazz and Blues. That lineup includes:

Saturday, Sept. 4

Jaya Bremer Quartet – 1 p.m.

David Vest – 2:15 p.m.

The Kelby MacNayr Swing Rhythm Kings – 3:30 p.m.

Bill Johnson – 4:45 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Tyler Lieb Quartet – 1 p.m.

David Gogo – 2:15 p.m.

Shanna Dance Quartet – 3:30 p.m.

The Wild Roots – 4:45 p.m.

