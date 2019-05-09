Edie Daponte is performing the works of French cabaret singer Edith Piaf Friday night at the Dave Dunnet Theatre. (Michelle Alger photo)

French songstress to sing Piaf in Oak Bay

Edie Daponte returns Friday night to Dave Dunnet Theatre

Songstress Edie Daponte returns to the Dave Dunnet Theatre on Friday night for her album release performance, Under Paris Skies, an homage to great French cabaret singer Edith Piaf.

Released on May 1, the record is a complement to the Under Paris Skies performance, and eight-city tour around B.C. Daponte is traveling with a four-piece band of longtime collaborator Joey Smith on bass, Karel Roessingh on piano, Damian Graham on drums and Aaron Watson as the accordionist.

READ MORE: Sidney jazz singer who kicked off career after age 50 heads on B.C. tour

“I promise to make people smile, laugh and cry … though mostly smile,” Daponte said.

Under Paris Skies is a unique show combining music and entertainment inspired by Paris. Daponte will perform many of Piaf’s soulful and emotional numbers, Non Je Ne Regrette Rien; La Vie en Rose and Hymne a L’Amour.

“My French is rather limited but that did not stop me from being fully transported, getting completely lost in your sweet and powerful Edith Piaf renditions,” Daponte said.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m., doors at 6:45 p.m. on May 10.

Tickets are $35 at Nicholass Randall Ltd. (2180 Oak Bay Ave.), Lyle’s Place or Royal and McPherson theatre box office, also at eventbrite.ca, or $40 at the door. The Dave Dunnet Community Theatre is in Oak Bay High at 2121 Cadboro Bay Rd.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

